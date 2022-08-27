Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week
This pup’s name is Corndog. He’s still a puppy at around ten months old. He’s friendly and affectionate and ready to go home with his new family. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
wmay.com
Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets
(The Center Square) – A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
msn.com
5 Must-See Cities in Illinois
(UPDATED AUGUST 2022) After a nearly twenty-year hiatus of visiting Illinois, I finally made it back and added three new cities to my travels. I had so much fun exploring Champaign, Monticello, Rantoul, and Springfield before making my way into Chicago for the evening. I wasn’t expecting to find reindeer, some of the best goat cheese ever, and be head over heels in love with the Lincoln hoopla in Springfield. Here are reasons to visit these five must-see cities around Illinois.
videtteonline.com
Bloomington-Normal turns out for homecoming concert of 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Normal’s very own singer, songwriter and producer, Leah Marlene, performed at the Corn Crib Stadium on Saturday. She returned for a homecoming concert after her fame grew by placing third on “American Idol.”. Special guests Fritz Hager and Maddie Poppe, both also successful on "American Idol," opened for...
Central Illinois Proud
Button battery hospitalizations on the rise
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to hearing aids, and toys and key fobs. Now, they’re causing issues for children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids a year are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button...
wcbu.org
Chaplain Martin Johnson brings care and comfort to Peoria Police Department
The Peoria Police Department’s lead chaplain Martin Johnson provides comfort and peace for both officers and families impacted by the trauma of violent crime. Johnson’s position grew out of an effort to increase communication between the police department and Peoria’s African American community. He was a part of these discussions as a community pastor at the time, about two years ago.
hoiabc.com
Peoria outreach program aims to help young men with conflict resolution
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Twice a week at Peoria’s Carver Center, you’ll hear about two dozen feet playing on the basketball courts, but basketball isn’t the only game they are learning. They’re also learning the game of life. “I’m teaching them to be peaceful,...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes N. Wisconsin Ave
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of N. Wisconsin Avenue between E. McClure Avenue and E. Archer Avenue closed Wednesday due to the formation of a sinkhole. The road is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days. The City of Peoria asks that motorists follow all...
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-31
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Week 2 State Football rankings are out and another area big schools team has joined the ranks. After a dominant win over Rock Island in Week 1, Pekin is now ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 7A Poll. The Dragons visit Belleville East on Friday night. In Class 5A, Peoria High stays pat at No. 6. In Class 3A, Eureka checks in at No. 7 and Prairie Central at No. 8. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley remains at No. 3 and in Class 1A Ridgeview-Lexington checks in at No. 4.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
hoiabc.com
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
hoiabc.com
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
