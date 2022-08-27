ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

hoiabc.com

Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week

This pup’s name is Corndog. He’s still a puppy at around ten months old. He’s friendly and affectionate and ready to go home with his new family. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
PEORIA, IL
msn.com

5 Must-See Cities in Illinois

(UPDATED AUGUST 2022) After a nearly twenty-year hiatus of visiting Illinois, I finally made it back and added three new cities to my travels. I had so much fun exploring Champaign, Monticello, Rantoul, and Springfield before making my way into Chicago for the evening. I wasn’t expecting to find reindeer, some of the best goat cheese ever, and be head over heels in love with the Lincoln hoopla in Springfield. Here are reasons to visit these five must-see cities around Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Button battery hospitalizations on the rise

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to hearing aids, and toys and key fobs. Now, they’re causing issues for children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids a year are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Chaplain Martin Johnson brings care and comfort to Peoria Police Department

The Peoria Police Department’s lead chaplain Martin Johnson provides comfort and peace for both officers and families impacted by the trauma of violent crime. Johnson’s position grew out of an effort to increase communication between the police department and Peoria’s African American community. He was a part of these discussions as a community pastor at the time, about two years ago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes N. Wisconsin Ave

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of N. Wisconsin Avenue between E. McClure Avenue and E. Archer Avenue closed Wednesday due to the formation of a sinkhole. The road is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days. The City of Peoria asks that motorists follow all...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 8-31

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Week 2 State Football rankings are out and another area big schools team has joined the ranks. After a dominant win over Rock Island in Week 1, Pekin is now ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 7A Poll. The Dragons visit Belleville East on Friday night. In Class 5A, Peoria High stays pat at No. 6. In Class 3A, Eureka checks in at No. 7 and Prairie Central at No. 8. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley remains at No. 3 and in Class 1A Ridgeview-Lexington checks in at No. 4.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
hoiabc.com

New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash

HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
HANNA CITY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
PEORIA, IL

