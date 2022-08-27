ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron York: Joe Biden is still dragging his party down

The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago
There has been a surge of optimism among Democrats lately when it comes to November’s midterm elections. The short version of the thinking is: Maybe we’re not going to get clobbered after all! But much of their hope is still likely in vain. For one reason: President Joe Biden.

It’s true that so-called generic ballot polling has moved a few points in the Democrats’ direction. The generic ballot question is: If the election were held today, would you vote for the Republican or the Democratic candidate for your representative in Congress? In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, the Republican Party has led in the generic ballot question since late last year. At one point, in February, the GOP lead was 4 points. For much of the summer, it’s been 2 points. But recently, Democrats have been catching up, and at the moment the two parties are essentially tied in the RCP average, with Republicans at 44.2% and Democrats at 44%.

