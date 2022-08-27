Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice: Pure Watercraft to build electric boats in Brooke County
CHARLESTON — Electricity was in the air Wednesday as a new electric motor manufacturer announced it would call West Virginia home. Andrew Rebele, president and CEO of Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, announced Wednesday afternoon his company will build a manufacturing plant in Brooke County. Rebele made the announcement at the...
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
wfxrtv.com
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
woay.com
West Virginia ranks 3rd in the nation in the 2022 Tip index
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians appreciate and value its service workers and independent contractors, scoring 3rd in the nation for tipping workers for their services according to a national Taskrabbit survey. Taskrabbit measured data from the survey by creating a Tip index, a series of statements recording people’s...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
WDTV
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hoyer: Latest omicron booster likely after Labor Day
CHARLESTON — Distribution of the booster vaccines targeting the latest omicron BA.5 strain will begin after Labor Day in West Virginia, a state official said Monday. The state initially will order around 50,000 doses, its authorized amount, James Hoyer, the head of the interagency task force on vaccines, said during the governor’s pandemic briefing on Monday morning.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia
It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
