Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV
Tuesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV
Non-School Closings
- The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (RAFP) will close today at noon due to inclement weather. No food distribution today. RAFP will be open for distribution on Saturday from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. - All faith formation canceled for the Northern Lakes Catholic Communities: St. Albert, Land O' Lakes; Kunegunda,...
WJFW-TV
White Lake girls basketball cancels the remainder on season
WHITE LAKE, Wisc. (WJFW)- White Lake Athletics announced on their Facebook page, the discontinuation of the girls basketball season due to lack of players. This comes as a shock to many because the White Lake varsity football team combined with Elcho High School for 8-man football. Many fans wondered if the same would apply for the girls varsity team. Emily Kollmann is the White Lake Athletic Director and girls basketball head coach. She explained why the season needed to be ended.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys basketball starts homestead off with a loss to Shawano Community
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys basketball team has been struggling ever since their 60-37 win over Crandon on November 29th. The Hodags were on a two-game losing streak before their matchup with the 6-1 Shawano Community team on Tuesday. This game was close in the first half, with the Hodags...
Comments / 0