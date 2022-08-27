WHITE LAKE, Wisc. (WJFW)- White Lake Athletics announced on their Facebook page, the discontinuation of the girls basketball season due to lack of players. This comes as a shock to many because the White Lake varsity football team combined with Elcho High School for 8-man football. Many fans wondered if the same would apply for the girls varsity team. Emily Kollmann is the White Lake Athletic Director and girls basketball head coach. She explained why the season needed to be ended.

WHITE LAKE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO