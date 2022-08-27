Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sue Buck
Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder. Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teresa Lynn Hupp
Teresa Lynn Hupp, 52, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pamela S. Hess
Pamela S. Hess, 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Andrew McClure
Ronald Andrew McClure, 62, of Evans, WV, passed away Aug. 24, 2022, at the home of his sister in Evans, following an extended illness. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Smith Church, Leon, WV, with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Condolences may be shared at: castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Michael A. Jackson
Michael A. Jackson, 48, of Belpre, passed away Aug. 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jackson family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
