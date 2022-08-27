ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program

PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Anthonette "Toni" Anderson

Anthonette “Toni” Anderson

Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Amy Jackson Ford

Amy Jackson Ford

Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
MARIETTA, OH
New homes for Newport coming in 2023

New homes for Newport coming in 2023

NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
NEWPORT, OH
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
Sue Buck

Sue Buck

Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder. Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show

PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Sally Rose Gifford

Sally Rose Gifford

Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Wood Magistrate

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Aug. 23:. * Occie Berger Jr., 3443 Nelson Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of speed limitations and was fined $175.25. * Adam Scott Tumlin, 559 E. Maple St., Davisville, had a preliminary hearing waived...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
#Flowers
Williamstown Police

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Wood Circuit Court

Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Anna Mae Johnson

Anna Mae Johnson

Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Discovery World on Market launches wish list campaign

PARKERSBURG — Discovery World on Market today will kick off its AmazonSmile Wish List campaign to benefit the museum on Market Street in Parkersburg. Discovery World is answering the question “What can we do to help support the new children’s museum?” with the launch of the campaign.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker

Sharon Kay Bibb Barker

Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
DAVISVILLE, WV
Randy Lee Bell

Randy Lee Bell

Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna City Council discusses ARP funds, kayak launch

VIENNA — Vienna City Council met on Thursday to discuss the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and the future of the kayak launch. Mayor Randy Rapp discussed ARP funding, what the city has spent the funding on and what is left over. Rapp said the city has received...
VIENNA, WV
Leona May Moore

Leona May Moore

Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away Aug. 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.
VIENNA, WV
Vienna Police

Vienna Police

VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
VIENNA, WV
Pamela S. Hess

Pamela S. Hess

Pamela S. Hess, 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.

Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.

Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

