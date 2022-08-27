Read full article on original website
'I don’t know why this is even being considered' | Mt. Holly neighbors push back against plans for a funeral home and crematory
MT HOLLY, N.C. — Those who live near Smith Road in Mt. Holly are concerned about a possible new neighbor coming to the area in the form of a funeral home and crematory business. The proposed site for the plan is where Day Star Baptist Church currently stands. The...
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
New CMS high school causing traffic headaches in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The newest high school in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools opened Monday, but its already causing frustration for drivers in southwest Charlotte. Several viewers reached out to Channel 9 sharing their experience in the backup along Highway 49 in the Steele Creek area near Palisades High School. The intersection is...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 11:48 PM EDT August 31, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Workers across area say ‘quiet firing’ has been happening for decades
Quiet quitting refers to workers who are no longer out in extra work at the office. Since the term has gone viral on social media, another word is making the wounds: Quiet firing.
Safety concerns from parents, teachers after guns found at schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A gun was found in a student's car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. It's the third time this week a gun has been found on a school campus in Rock Hill. The Rock Hill Schools district...
Sen. Thom Tillis shows support for Piedmont Lithium, looking to mine in Gaston County
BELMONT, N.C. — On Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium, a diversified developer of lithium resources, opened the doors to its new headquarters in Belmont. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis was in attendance showing his support for the company. The Senator said Gaston County should be the next leader for lithium, but he wants it done responsibly.
‘Unusual smell’ prompts emergency response on AA plane at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An ‘unusual smell’ prompted an emergency response Wednesday morning on an American Airlines plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. The incident...
Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
Denver zoning hearings scheduled for September
DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will preside over a series of zoning hearings Monday, Sept. 12, with two of the requests pertaining to the Denver area. TKC Land Development has requested the rezoning of 2.32 acres on the east side of N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning – General Industrial.
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
MEMO: Incoming Charlotte councilmember could face criminal questions depending on ownership stake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memo from Charlotte’s city attorney raises the possible of criminal charges for incoming Charlotte councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell depending on whether or not he still has an ownership stake in a local construction company. The memo from City Attorney Patrick Baker said...
I-485 open after crash near Rocky River Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Inner near Rocky River Road between exit 33 and 36, is closed due to a crash. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Medic says 1 person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. This accident has cleared. All lanes of...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
