Mooresville, NC

City
Mooresville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Government
Person
Austin Walker
WCNC

Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver zoning hearings scheduled for September

DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will preside over a series of zoning hearings Monday, Sept. 12, with two of the requests pertaining to the Denver area. TKC Land Development has requested the rezoning of 2.32 acres on the east side of N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning – General Industrial.
DENVER, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Water Systems#Irrigation Systems#Water Utility#Bills#Austin Walker Tv#Mooresville Neighborhood
WCNC

I-485 open after crash near Rocky River Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Inner near Rocky River Road between exit 33 and 36, is closed due to a crash. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Medic says 1 person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. This accident has cleared. All lanes of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

