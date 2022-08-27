Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
TH South Sullivan volleyball
TH South volleyball beats Sullivan for fourth straight win. The Terre Haute South volleyball team beat Sullivan 3-0. The Lady Braves have won four strai…
WTHI
Sullivan boys tennis stays perfect in WIC with win at West Vigo
The Sullivan boys tennis team won all three of their singles matches to win 3-2 at West Vigo. The win moved the Arrows to 4-0 in the WIC this season.
WTHI
Riverton Parke football off to best start since 2006
The Riverton Parke football team is 2-0 and off to their best start since 2006. This Friday they'll try to stay perfect on the season when they host Fountain Central.
WTHI
TH South volleyball beats Sullivan for fourth straight win
The Terre Haute South volleyball team beat Sullivan 3-0. The Lady Braves have won four straight and are now 9-1 on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
TH North volleyball hands Sullivan their first loss of the season
The Terre Haute North volleyball team won 3-1 at Sullivan. The Patriots handed the Arrows their first loss of the season.
WTHI
ISU Football
Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
WTHI
Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates
Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Monday the teams four captains Dante Hendrix, Kris Reid Jr., Jose Vazquez IV and Geoffrey Brown spoke to the media. It marked the first time ISU players have been made available to the media since three ISU students, including two football players were killed in a tragic crash on August 21st.
WTHI
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Loved ones shared stories, hugs, and even some laughs. The ISU community remembered the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser at a Monday night memorial. The three young men died after a tragic crash on August 21st. Jayden Musili was a part...
WTHI
Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
WTHI
Historic African American cemetery in Vigo County to receive grant money
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around $150,000 in grants will help restore nine African American historical sites in the Hoosier state. Stewart Lawn Cemetery in Vigo County is one of the recipients. According to Indiana Landmarks, the cemetery has many African American burial sites. It also serves as the final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
WTHI
New app puts the spotlight on what Terre Haute has to offer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents now have a new app to help get connected to community events. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the launch of an app. It's called "See You in Terre Haute." The creators of the app...
WTHI
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
WTHI
'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day weekend is just days away, and it's known as one of the most deadly holidays for drivers. Law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious this year. That's after the month of August had an alarming number of fatal accidents in Vigo County.
WTHI
Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
WTHI
Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
WTHI
Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city. The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage...
Comments / 0