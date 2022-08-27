ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

WTHI

TH South Sullivan volleyball

TH South volleyball beats Sullivan for fourth straight win. The Terre Haute South volleyball team beat Sullivan 3-0. The Lady Braves have won four strai…
SULLIVAN, IN
Linton, IN
WTHI

ISU Football

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates

Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Monday the teams four captains Dante Hendrix, Kris Reid Jr., Jose Vazquez IV and Geoffrey Brown spoke to the media. It marked the first time ISU players have been made available to the media since three ISU students, including two football players were killed in a tragic crash on August 21st.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

New app puts the spotlight on what Terre Haute has to offer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents now have a new app to help get connected to community events. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the launch of an app. It's called "See You in Terre Haute." The creators of the app...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city. The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage...
BRAZIL, IN

