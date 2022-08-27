Editorial: Boom Supersonic: So, will this idea fly?

As more hopeful news emerges on the Boom Supersonic front, some skeptics still wonder whether the upstart passenger aircraft manufacturer is talking faster than it ever will fly.

American Airlines has put in an order for 20 of the company’s Overture passenger aircraft and made a nonrefundable deposit toward the purchase, though no specific numbers were disclosed, The Associated Press reports.

Boom plans to build the aircraft in a plant at PTI Airport in Greensboro. The Boom facility, and the planned Toyota electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, are two of the most exciting economic-development headlines for the region in decades.

Even so, there is no shortage of doubters.

“It’s all very exciting, if it happens,” Jeff Wise writes in an Aug. 17 New York magazine article. “But there are many reasons to believe it won’t — not least that, for years, similar claims have continuously come up empty.”

Wise notes that still there is no prototype and, more significantly, no engine to power the prototype.

“With a supersonic jet, you don’t design a plane, you design an engine first,” Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at consultant AeroDynamic Advisory, tells the AP. “This is just a collection of freehand drawings until that engine happens.”

In the New York article, Wise also quotes an aviation analyst who dismisses Boom’s heady talk as “just PR.” The analyst, Brian Foley, told New York that supersonic passenger flights are “still a long way off,” quipping, “It’s fun to dream.”

Wise notes as well that other attempts to develop supersonic planes have quietly fizzled: “Last year, Aerion Supersonic, a venture backed by Boeing, closed its doors after running out of money. Another, Spike Aerospace, has put its efforts on hold.”

The plane is still an idea on a drawing board that recently underwent a design change, shifting from three engines to four.

Critics say the timetable for building, testing and bringing the plane to market is too ambitious ... and expensive.

The company has yet even to settle on a manufacturer for its engine (no small matter).

And can they deliver not only on the technology, but the profitability, practicality and affordability of supersonic commercial flights? No question, Boom’s ambitions are a reach.

But the state’s and the Triad’s bet on Boom still makes sense and fits perfectly into the region’s growing vision of an “aerotropolis” that leverages the airport area for aviation-related businesses.

Then again, the fact that it’s been nearly 19 years since the Concorde last flew on Oct. 24, 2003, may be more of a selling point than a liability. Technology certainly has advanced in that time.

And remember, American wasn’t the first airline to place a Boom order. United ordered 15 last year and began to run promotional ads on its flights.

We guess we also could invoke the most famous aeronautical development in North Carolina’s, and the nation’s, history.

When the Wright Brothers made their first successful powered flight at Kitty Hawk on Dec. 17, 1903, Orville Wright was airborne for only 12 seconds and traveled 180 feet.

A cynic may have scratched his head back then and asked: What’s the point?

Just as a few years ago a skeptic might have scoffed at the idea of billionaires in space. (Elon Musk has built an electric car and a reusable rocket.)

So maybe conceiving and marketing a supersonic passenger aircraft — which we have seen before, many years ago — is not as big of a stretch as it seems.

Even if we may be flying on standby, hoping the opportunity of a lifetime opens up for our economy.

Today’s editorial is from The Greensboro News & Record. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.