Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State defensive backfield should shine
GLENVILLE — The defensive secondary for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar should be a strong suit this season as the back end features senior nickel Dane Lynch, Jr. along with sophomores Shaun Sterling Jr. at strong safety and Brandon Penn at free safety. Lynch, who is from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 26-28: * Steven Paul Black, 294 Marie Lane, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. * William C. Reed, 13455 Emerson Ave., Williamstown, pleaded guilty to expired registration...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville’s Brandon Penn ready for season
Anyone who watched former Parkersburg South standout Brandon Penn play for the Patriots knew about his athletic abilities. A sophomore for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar, Penn and his teammates open the season tonight in Illinois versus Quincy University. “I went from the number one quarterback in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Discovery World on Market launches wish list campaign
PARKERSBURG — Discovery World on Market today will kick off its AmazonSmile Wish List campaign to benefit the museum on Market Street in Parkersburg. Discovery World is answering the question “What can we do to help support the new children’s museum?” with the launch of the campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown ’Jackets take on Warriors Saturday
PARKERSBURG — Despite what the schedule says, there will be no football game Friday night in Williamstown. The Yellowjackets originally scheduled to play host to Warren at 7 p.m. Friday, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stadium Field. Williamstown’s home field is not quite ready to be played on after undergoing renovations in the offseason.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley paving, culvert project likely to cause traffic delays
PARKERSBURG — Significant delays are expected on Rock Run Road in Pleasants County today and Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a paving project. Flaggers will maintain traffic, however, motorists are asked to use the detour, Pine Grove Road. Substantial delays are anticipated on Middle Fork Road...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg High School eyes first 2-0 start since 2011
PARKERSBURG — A week after toppling St. Albans for the 15th straight time the Parkersburg Big Reds of first-year boss Matt Kimes now turn their attention toward Friday’s opponent at Stadium Field, the Riverside Warriors. Head coach Alex Daugherty’s club, which fell behind 28-0 after the opening quarter...
Comments / 0