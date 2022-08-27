ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

cullmantribune.com

Good Hope

CULLMAN, Ala. -- Saturday marked the start of the 2022 Cullman County Youth Football season and there were several good matchups to enjoy across the county but unfortunately a couple of games got cancelled due to rain. The Cold Springs Eagles hosted the Holly Pond Broncos,... PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Local

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. – With seemingly endless waves of bad news hitting the sports world day after day, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) was able to send out a positive headlines Monday. The Division 1 Council voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility. The Council’s statement reads in part, “Members also...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Sports

CULLMAN - Recently, Cullman’s Top of the Town played host to the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Dinner and toasted to the fact that Cullman is the designated spot where the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and a new adjacent civic center complex will... Bass Fishing Hall of Fame...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Featured

Drexel Fay Quattlebaum Drexel Fay Quattlebaum was born April 28, 1925 in Cullman County. His parents were W. M. and Etta Mae (Thornton) Quattlebaum of Cullman. By the age of 18, Drexel was living in Nashville. The talented musician was working for the Milo Twins... Guy Hunt Library and Museum...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Cullman County wreck

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash

Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
RAINBOW CITY, AL

