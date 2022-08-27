ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
ELKVIEW, WV
meigsindypress.com

One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity

RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
RUTLAND, OH
WTAP

A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff talks about operation to catch online predators

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the weekend, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led a sting called Operation Soteria. The goal was to catch online predators looking to meet with minors for sexual activity. Destiny Handley is a mom of two boys. She said it’s very scary to think someone...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death

PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old

A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Threatens with Machete

Hocking County – A man was arrested after threatening with a very large sharp object. According to Hocking County sheriff’s office, on August 25, 2022, they responded to East Fork Road on a report of a male threatening another male with a machete. When they arrived the two...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”. The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24. Owens had a...
CLARKSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Rape reported to OUPD

The Ohio University Police Department received a report of a rape from a patient who was treated at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital around 6 a.m. Monday. It was reported that the patient was treated by hospital staff and an anonymous SANE kit, which stands for sexual assault nurse examination, was completed.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV

