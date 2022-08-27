ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin to become first Native Alaskan woman to win congressional race

Former state legislator Mary Peltola beat former governor Republican governor Sarah Palin to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in almost fifty years. Ms Peltola, a former state representative whose mother was Yup’ik, will also be the first Native Alaskan to represent the state since it formally joined the union as a state in 1959.She responded to the result by tweeting: “It is a GOOD DAY.”NBC News reported that Ms Peltola had secured 51.5 per cent of the vote (91,206 votes), while Ms Palin managed 48.5 per cent 85,987 votes).Alaska’s sole congressional seat opened earlier this...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy