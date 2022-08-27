Football Stats from Friday, August 26th

SE Warren 44, Audubon 20

The Wheelers start the season 0-2. Aaron Olsen completed 6/10 passes for 44 yards. He ran the ball 34 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Alt tallied 55 yards and a score on eight rushes. Manny Beisswenger caught five passes for 32 yards.

Underwood 58, Tri-Center 14

Alex Ravlin passed for three scores. Jack Vanfossan had three grabs for 76 yards and a TD. Josh Ravlin made six catches for 44 yards and a score.

Exira-EHK 61, Griswold 22

Aiden Flathers had a pick six along with three rushing touchdowns on five attempts which spanned 85 yards. Trey Petersen hit Cash Emgarten on a 41 yard TD pass. Alex Hansen ran for 41 yards and a TD while Jamison Kilworth posted two scores on the ground. Griswold was led by a pair of TD passes from Bode Wyman and Auden Wilson.

CAM 26, Fremont-Mills 25

Chase Spieker completed 16/21 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Austin Williams posted 38 yards rushing with one score. Jack Follmann caught seven passes for 84 yards. Sam Foreman had two TD’s among his six catches for 80 yards. Follmann had a team best 12.5 tackles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Van Meter 35, Earlham 6

Ben Gordon ran for 101 yards on 14 carries with two TD’s. Ben Gilliland was 7/9 through the air with a touchdown and an interception. Gilliland ran for 91 yards and a TD. Aydn Netten led the receiving core with 3 catches for 55 yards. Carter Durflinger hauled in a TD catch and returned a punt 73 yards for a score.

Glenwood 43, Atlantic 27

Kayden Anderson led Glenwood’s passing attack with 345 yards and three scores with one interception. Tate Mayberry ran for 73 yards and three TD’s. Cody Krause caught six balls for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Lonmeyer tallied 56 yards receiving and Renner Bardsley had 46. Atlantic quarterback Caden Andersen tallied 334 yards and three TD’s. Colton Rasmussen was his main target with five catches for 181 yards and two TD’s. More details can be found HERE