Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brooke County officials react to Pure Watercraft announcement
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. — A Seattle-based manufacturer of electric boats and boat engines is the latest company to choose to invest in the Tri-State Area. Pure Watercraft, a direct-to-consumer provider of electric boats, announced its plans Wednesday to locate an operation into the Beech Bottom Industrial Park in Brooke County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice: Pure Watercraft to build electric boats in Brooke County
CHARLESTON — Electricity was in the air Wednesday as a new electric motor manufacturer announced it would call West Virginia home. Andrew Rebele, president and CEO of Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, announced Wednesday afternoon his company will build a manufacturing plant in Brooke County. Rebele made the announcement at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WTAP
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
