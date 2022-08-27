Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hoyer: Latest omicron booster likely after Labor Day
CHARLESTON — Distribution of the booster vaccines targeting the latest omicron BA.5 strain will begin after Labor Day in West Virginia, a state official said Monday. The state initially will order around 50,000 doses, its authorized amount, James Hoyer, the head of the interagency task force on vaccines, said during the governor’s pandemic briefing on Monday morning.
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Flexibility: Be quick in adopting helpful change
As we are learning over and over while this pandemic drags on and evolves, some of what changed in the early days may have been more positive than we at first understood. Among those positives was the possibility of telehealth usage for West Virginia Medicaid recipients. Now, West Virginia University researchers are working on whether continuing those services would be beneficial to residents in the long run.
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state. Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being. This data is measured […]
woay.com
WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice: Pure Watercraft to build electric boats in Brooke County
CHARLESTON — Electricity was in the air Wednesday as a new electric motor manufacturer announced it would call West Virginia home. Andrew Rebele, president and CEO of Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, announced Wednesday afternoon his company will build a manufacturing plant in Brooke County. Rebele made the announcement at the...
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The W.Va. Natural Resources Commission has approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging, or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between September 1 and December 31 on private land.
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
Unaffordable and Unavailable: The grim reality as WV retail chains struggle to keep shelves stocked
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It’s no secret that working class consumers have fallen upon tough times in recent years. With skyrocketing gas prices having quickly been followed by similar increases in the cost of food and basic living supplies, budgeting in any capacity has become an even greater ordeal for many Americans just hoping to manage their homes and families day-to-day.
Gov. Justice declares September WV Preparedness Month
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice declared September National Preparedness Month for West Virginia to align with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) marking its official NPM. The National Preparedness Month (NPM) is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. National Preparedness Month is an observance […]
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
‘Forever chemicals’ found in 67 public water supplies
A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey of 279 public water systems in W.Va. found that 67 of those systems had detectable amounts of at least one per- and polyflouroalkyl substance.
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
