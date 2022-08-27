ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Keyser and Frankfort seeking week two wins

MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one couldn’t have gone any better as far as Mineral County high school football is concerned. Frankfort opened up big with a 51-0 rout of rival Moorefield in front of a large, enthusiastic home crowd in Short Gap. Keyser got behind RCB 14-0 early, but rallied to beat the Flying Eagles 35-21 in front of raucous crowd in Clarksburg that included a fireworks display.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines

KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season

ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
ACCIDENT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moorefield, WV
Sports
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Moorefield, WV
Frankfort, KY
Sports
City
Moorefield, KY
Frankfort, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
WVNews

Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake

OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
OAKLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy