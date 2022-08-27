Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
UWSP ready to kickoff season
STEVENS POINT, Wis (WJFW) - College football is officially back this upcoming Saturday, and UW-Stevens Point will have a new coach at the helm. Luke Venne is looking to build up the program after four straight losing seasons. After 19 years as a part of the UW-Oshkosh Coaching Staff, Venne decided to make the move to conference rival UW Stevens Point.
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WJFW-TV
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WJFW-TV
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
WJFW-TV
One person injured after a bus crash in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person is injured after a bus crash Tuesday in Wausau. The crash involved a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer on Sherman St. in Wausau. According to the Wausau Pilot and Review witnesses say the bus was heading east on Sherman St. and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer near an intersection.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
WJFW-TV
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
WJFW-TV
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
WJFW-TV
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
WSAW
UPDATE: Missing man found and safe
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night a man reported missing was found and is safe. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office had put out a call for help Friday to find 23-year-old David Goodpasture. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug....
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
WJFW-TV
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
WJFW-TV
Production Supervisor - 3282072
JOB DUTIES: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Supervise others and instruct them. Inspect manufactured parts, schedule, and assign work to meet production requirements, coordinated and assist in troubleshooting, maintain employee work records, monitor process capabilities through the use of SPC & manual charts. Train employee's, maintain scrap, production and labor reports. Calculate labor and equipment requirements and production specifications, using standard formulas. Conduct employee training in equipment operations or work and safety procedures or assign employee training to experienced workers. Confer with management or subordinates to resolve worker problems, complaints, or grievances. Determine standards, budgets, production goals, and rates, based on company policies, equipment and labor availability, and workloads. Direct and coordinate the activities.
WJFW-TV
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
