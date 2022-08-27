LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO