3 ways to save on Kentucky Football tailgating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Football season is nearly here with a mere three days until the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season opener. This year, the Cats’ first game also coincides with National Tailgating Day, and many diehard fans are making their preparations. Unfortunately, there’s no way...
No. 8 UK men’s soccer nets shutout win over Seattle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team allowed just 11 goals in the 2021 season, led by goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner who had 12 shutouts in 18 starts. The 2022 Wildcats have picked up right where they left off. No. 8 Kentucky defeated Seattle with a...
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
Golden Alert issued for 51-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man. The police department announced a golden alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. Smith was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of South Limestone. Smith is about 5-feet 6-inches tall...
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Pleasant feel ahead mid to late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain chances finally wrap up this evening as high pressure builds in overnight and brings a much more pleasant brand of air to the Commonwealth. Tonight, rain chances are done with as clear skies take over. Lows are much cooler and more pleasant as thermometers drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Areas of patchy dense fog develop late and could greet some by Wednesday morning.
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made from scratch. But food is not the only thing it makes new. The Lexington restaurant also dishes out new leases on life.
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man's body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street.
Paris man taking it upon himself to mentor local teens after vandalism
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – In late August, we told you about vandalism and graffiti in Paris and the man trying to clean it up. Chris Boone wanted to mentor the teens who were charged in relation to the vandalism, however, none of them accepted the offer. Boone did...
2 Conkwright Elementary employees receive statewide award
WINCHESTER Ky. (FOX 56) — There are more than 1,000 elementary schools in Kentucky, but one in Clark County has staff who have been recognized on a statewide level. Conkwright Elementary School Counselor Kari McGrath has been named “School Counselor of the Year” by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, “Save Their Homes”, the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market. Kimberly Robinson is a volunteer for Save Their...
A ‘Prescription for Love’ is just what the doctor ordered for Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the last few weeks, the city of Versailles has been the backdrop for yet another movie. This time it is “Prescription for Love” which stars Galadriel Stineman, Brittany Goodwin, and Aaron Mees. According to the film’s IMDB page, it is about...
Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
Could property taxes increase in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Property tax rates could be rising in Fayette County. The Fayette County Board of Education announced Monday, that a financial advisor has presented the board with two property tax rate scenarios. The board is considering raising property taxes or maintaining the current rate. A...
Drug disposal program aims to prevent addiction in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost to drug overdoses and raise awareness. Statewide in 2021, 2200 people died from a drug overdose. More than 400 of those deaths came from Fayette County. Organizations are...
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children’s vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop. The Georgetown Police Department said many of the pills...
Frankfort police asking for donations of old cell phones
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for donations of old cell phones. The recently launched program, given the name “Frankfort Connects”, aims to provide cell phones to the city’s most vulnerable populations. “It is a program to work with victims of...
