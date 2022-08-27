ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

3 ways to save on Kentucky Football tailgating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Football season is nearly here with a mere three days until the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season opener. This year, the Cats’ first game also coincides with National Tailgating Day, and many diehard fans are making their preparations. Unfortunately, there’s no way...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 8 UK men’s soccer nets shutout win over Seattle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team allowed just 11 goals in the 2021 season, led by goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner who had 12 shutouts in 18 starts. The 2022 Wildcats have picked up right where they left off. No. 8 Kentucky defeated Seattle with a...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Golden Alert issued for 51-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man. The police department announced a golden alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. Smith was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of South Limestone. Smith is about 5-feet 6-inches tall...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Dunbar, KY
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
foxlexington.com

Chris Johnson’s forecast: Pleasant feel ahead mid to late week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain chances finally wrap up this evening as high pressure builds in overnight and brings a much more pleasant brand of air to the Commonwealth. Tonight, rain chances are done with as clear skies take over. Lows are much cooler and more pleasant as thermometers drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Areas of patchy dense fog develop late and could greet some by Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances

A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made from scratch. But food is not the only thing it makes new. The Lexington restaurant also dishes out new leases on life.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Laurence Dunbar
foxlexington.com

Decomposing body found in Richmond shed

A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man's body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Conkwright Elementary employees receive statewide award

WINCHESTER Ky. (FOX 56) — There are more than 1,000 elementary schools in Kentucky, but one in Clark County has staff who have been recognized on a statewide level. Conkwright Elementary School Counselor Kari McGrath has been named “School Counselor of the Year” by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, “Save Their Homes”, the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market. Kimberly Robinson is a volunteer for Save Their...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Flyers#Swat#Highschoolsports#Fox#Time#Paris High School#Wildcats#Madison Central
foxlexington.com

Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Could property taxes increase in Fayette County?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Property tax rates could be rising in Fayette County. The Fayette County Board of Education announced Monday, that a financial advisor has presented the board with two property tax rate scenarios. The board is considering raising property taxes or maintaining the current rate. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Drug disposal program aims to prevent addiction in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost to drug overdoses and raise awareness. Statewide in 2021, 2200 people died from a drug overdose. More than 400 of those deaths came from Fayette County. Organizations are...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
foxlexington.com

Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children’s vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop. The Georgetown Police Department said many of the pills...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort police asking for donations of old cell phones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for donations of old cell phones. The recently launched program, given the name “Frankfort Connects”, aims to provide cell phones to the city’s most vulnerable populations. “It is a program to work with victims of...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy