Junction City, AR

Junction City Dragons gets blazed 36-0 by Harmony Grove Hornets on the Gridiron

By Dominique Williams
 5 days ago

JUNCTION CITY , Ark (KTVE/KARD) — Junction City Dragons hosted Harmony Grove for a Football Friday Night lights on the gridiron.

Both team remained scoreless much of the first quarter. Junction City struggling offensively, Quarterback Cody Debose coming off the snap and throws a longshot, Harmony Grove’s Landon Garrett catches the interception and Hornets would gain possession.

After 11 minutes of the clock was whining down in the first quarter Harmony Grove’s Damariyon Billingly for with the carry and rushes in for a Hornet’s touchdown with 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Harmony Grove’s kicker would fail on the kick for the extra point, Hornets lead Dragons six to zero end of the first.

Junction City were back with possession heading into the second quarter, Quarterback Cody Debose had some Deja Vu because Harmony Grove’s Landon Garrett would nail his second interception of the game.

Harmony Grove back with possession, a few plays later Hornets Quarterback Caleb Johnson for the keeps and rushes in for a touchdown. Harmony Grove would go for the extra two points and they were successful after the play, extending the lead 20 to zero with less than six minutes in the second quarter.

Junction City were looking to revive their offense and make some scores before the half, but seems like an off night for Cody Debose as he threw his third interception. Harmony Grove takes advantage on the turnover, and a couple plays later. Harmony Grove would score one more time before halftime.

Harmony Grove extends the lead 26 to zero and would continue the trend throughout the rest of the game as the hornets defeat Junction City 36 to zero for the final.

Experience matters: Louisiana Tech starting quarterback, former Georgia QB Matt Downing on playing in big environments like Mizzou, ” … It definitely helps being able to be there …”

It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech is considered the underdog, when meeting Missouri, Thursday at 7:00 in Columbia, Mo. But, don’t call it a mis-match. The Bulldogs feature 17 returning starters, including eight out of 11 coming back from 2021. Entering this week’s contest with the Tigers, veteran defensive back BeeJay Williamson was named to […]
RUSTON, LA
