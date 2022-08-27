A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made from scratch. But food is not the only thing it makes new. The Lexington restaurant also dishes out new leases on life.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO