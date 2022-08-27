Read full article on original website
3 ways to save on Kentucky Football tailgating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Football season is nearly here with a mere three days until the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season opener. This year, the Cats’ first game also coincides with National Tailgating Day, and many diehard fans are making their preparations. Unfortunately, there’s no way...
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
No. 8 UK men’s soccer nets shutout win over Seattle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team allowed just 11 goals in the 2021 season, led by goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner who had 12 shutouts in 18 starts. The 2022 Wildcats have picked up right where they left off. No. 8 Kentucky defeated Seattle with a...
Golden Alert issued for 51-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man. The police department announced a golden alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. Wilson was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of South Limestone. Wilson is about 5-feet 6-inches tall...
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, “Save Their Homes”, the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market. Kimberly Robinson is a volunteer for Save Their...
Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made from scratch. But food is not the only thing it makes new. The Lexington restaurant also dishes out new leases on life.
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Another round of storms ahead Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered showers and storms make a return to the Commonwealth as the unsettled start to the work week continues. Storm chances hang around into Tuesday before an early Fall feel briefly settles in mid to late week. Monday night, a slow-moving cold front continues...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man's body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street.
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
Paris man taking it upon himself to mentor local teens after vandalism
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – In late August, we told you about vandalism and graffiti in Paris and the man trying to clean it up. Chris Boone wanted to mentor the teens who were charged in relation to the vandalism, however, none of them accepted the offer. Boone did...
2 Conkwright Elementary employees receive statewide award
WINCHESTER Ky. (FOX 56) — There are more than 1,000 elementary schools in Kentucky, but one in Clark County has staff who have been recognized on a statewide level. Conkwright Elementary School Counselor Kari McGrath has been named “School Counselor of the Year” by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
A ‘Prescription for Love’ is just what the doctor ordered for Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the last few weeks, the city of Versailles has been the backdrop for yet another movie. This time it is “Prescription for Love” which stars Galadriel Stineman, Brittany Goodwin, and Aaron Mees. According to the film’s IMDB page, it is about...
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
