Grove Hill, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sweet Water High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
Body of Joshua Barber, missing for 8 days, found in east-central Alabama, coroner says
The body of a man missing for more than a week was found Tuesday in Macon County, authorities said. Joshua Barber was last seen alive in Valley Aug. 22. He was supposed to be headed to Loxley to be with friends, according to a Facebook page set up about his disappearance.
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
utv44.com
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL
Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
getthecoast.com
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has yet to release names of those involved in deadly crash
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News pressed for answers about a deadly crash that killed a Mount Vernon police officer last week. Seven days later, and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office still won’t release who was driving the truck that allegedly blew through a stop sign, hitting and killing Officer Ivan Lopez.
Still no charges in death of Mt. Vernon officer, investigation continues
One week after a horrific, high-speed crash took the life of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez in Summerdale, the investigation continues.
thepulsepensacola.com
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
