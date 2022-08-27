ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL
Alabama Football
Alabama Education
utv44.com

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL

Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
GEORGIANA, AL
getthecoast.com

Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island

I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas

The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

