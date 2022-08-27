ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Alabama A&M TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -35 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers are prepared for another successful season on the Southside. A dominating performance lends credibility to an experienced team under new but similar leadership following the retirement of former head coach Bill Clark. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Too...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3

MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama raided rosters, but Georgia is built different

There is a distinct difference between the college football team that won the national championship for the 2021 season and everyone else in the SEC. And that includes Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in Indianapolis. In this new age of instant eligibility for transfers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart appears...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race

The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding

Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: Mountain Brook voters resoundingly reject ‘discord and rampant misinformation’

During the 80 years of Mountain Brook’s existence, it has been an article of faith that our city leaders have focused on two primary objectives: (1) making sure our city is run well; and (2) undertaking initiatives that will improve the lives of our citizens. Our leaders have always governed as non-partisan servant leaders who donate their time and talents, without pay, bound by one overriding goal --- to make Mountain Brook the best it can be.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Vehicle driven by Huntsville police officer hits pedestrian

A person is recovering after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Huntsville police officer. A Huntsville police spokesperson confirmed that an officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian “on their way into work” Tuesday night. The officer and victim were not identified, and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
