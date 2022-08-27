Read full article on original website
Alabama sideline reporter Rashad Johnson hired to Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff
Alabama’s football radio broadcast underwent another shake-up on Wednesday, as it was announced that sideline reporter Rashad Johnson is leaving for a full-time job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson, a former All-America safety at Alabama who played eight seasons in the NFL, has spent the last...
2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race
The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville, first in Alabama
In 2016, Jess Patterson tried a drink that would change his future. At Bar Primi, an Italian joint on New York’s Lower East Side, he had his first frosé, a frozen wine drink. “It’s one of the few frozen drinks that is light and refreshing,” Patterson says now....
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
Mixed-use upscale apartment communities changing Huntsville’s landscape
Sam Yeager believes people won’t be able to recognize Huntsville 10 years from now. That is because of a transformation that is taking place downtown, in MidCity and the Research Park Boulevard area. Several mixed-use upscale apartment communities in the planning stages or under construction are changing the look of different parts of the city.
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding
Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
He sued an Alabama city for diluting ‘the strength of Black voters.’ Now he’s on the council.
Eric Calhoun sued a small Alabama city four years ago for maintaining an election system that he said was unfair, unconstitutional and was created to “dilute the strength of Black voters.”. Now, the longtime Pleasant Grove resident is starting a new role as a city councilman. Calhoun, who was...
Guest opinion: Mountain Brook voters resoundingly reject ‘discord and rampant misinformation’
During the 80 years of Mountain Brook’s existence, it has been an article of faith that our city leaders have focused on two primary objectives: (1) making sure our city is run well; and (2) undertaking initiatives that will improve the lives of our citizens. Our leaders have always governed as non-partisan servant leaders who donate their time and talents, without pay, bound by one overriding goal --- to make Mountain Brook the best it can be.
Vehicle driven by Huntsville police officer hits pedestrian
A person is recovering after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Huntsville police officer. A Huntsville police spokesperson confirmed that an officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian “on their way into work” Tuesday night. The officer and victim were not identified, and...
Tuscaloosa NAACP asks schools for zero tolerance of ‘racially charged’ language after video
The Tuscaloosa NAACP is demanding change after another racist video surfaced in the school community. In the short video, reportedly filmed last week by a Northridge High School student, a white boy is sipping from a drink and shouting into the camera. “...Sister has a class with me where I...
Former Alabama sheriff claims his jail sentence is ‘void,’ alleges judge not ‘properly licensed’
The former sheriff of Limestone County alleges his felony convictions are “void,” arguing the judge who presided over his case was not “properly licensed” to practice law and therefore not qualified to serve. Attorneys for Mike Blakely filed a motion Wednesday evening asking that his convictions...
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
