ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

MCPSS investigating threat at Alma Bryant High School

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System administration has confirmed they are investigating a threat made at Alma Bryant High School. A student at Bryant posted a picture on Snapchat of writing on a bathroom wall at the school that said, “BHS going to be shot up 9-1-22.” According to the […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Robertsdale, AL
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Spanish Fort, AL
City
Chickasaw, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Football
Spanish Fort, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atmorenews.com

Gordon, McGhee inducted into Hall of Fame

Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee of Atmore recently joined an elite group of people – the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. They were inducted Sunday, August 21, in Montgomery. Both were nominated by Charlotte Boyle who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Only 10 people...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Harris Terry Stadium#Toro
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music

Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile

It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding

Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy