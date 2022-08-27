Read full article on original website
Related
No surprise that former Fairhope standout Riley Leonard is QB1 at Duke
This is an opinion piece. I couldn’t help but smile Sunday morning. As I was about to leave for church, I happened to skim through Twitter – as I do about 3,000 times a day it seems. Just part of the job. At least that is what I...
utv44.com
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
MCPSS investigating threat at Alma Bryant High School
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System administration has confirmed they are investigating a threat made at Alma Bryant High School. A student at Bryant posted a picture on Snapchat of writing on a bathroom wall at the school that said, “BHS going to be shot up 9-1-22.” According to the […]
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
atmorenews.com
Gordon, McGhee inducted into Hall of Fame
Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee of Atmore recently joined an elite group of people – the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. They were inducted Sunday, August 21, in Montgomery. Both were nominated by Charlotte Boyle who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Only 10 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
WATCH: Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
Mobile will have downtown Iron Bowl block party, city announces
The city of Mobile has announced plans for a downtown Iron Bowl Block Party on Nov. 26. The event will feature live music and an outdoor holiday market, with the game itself to be shown on a large screen positioned on Dauphin Street between Cedar and Lawrence Streets. “In Alabama,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama teen dead nearly 2 years after injuries from crash ‘was loved by anyone that surrounded her’
A Grand Bay teenager injured in a single-vehicle crash two years ago has died. Kaylee Alexis Carmichael, 18, was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m. on Tuesday. Her mother, Kayla, wrote on Facebook that her daughter had been battling a recent COVID-19 infection. “She had a drive that was hard to...
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
utv44.com
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding
Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0