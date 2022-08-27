2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same in Robertson County. Across the state, […] The post Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO