2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2
Middle Tennessee high school football week two is in the books. Here’s a look at the final scores from around the Mid-state.
Scores are from TSSAA.
Cheatham
Harpeth 40 at Cheatham Co. 0 (Thu)
Sycamore 7 at Hunters Lane 33 (Thu)
Davidson
Cane Ridge 61 at Antioch 6
Glencliff 4 at Whites Creek 30
Station Camp 45 at Hillsboro 23
Hillwood 14 at McGavock 47
John Overton 47 at Stratford 0
RePublic 6 at Maplewood 46
CPA 17 at Brentwood Academy 28
Pearl Cohn 6 at MBA 49
Brentwood 7 at Father Ryan 10
Silverdale 0 at FRA 35
Baylor 35 at Ensworth 17
Dickson
Fairview 13 at Creek Wood 7
Dickson Co. 14 at Columbia 13 (Thu)
Maury
Scotts Hill 0 at Mt. Pleasant 43
Spring Hill 0 at Summit 35
Robertson
East Robertson 41 at White House Heritage 19
Clarksville 0 at Springfield 34
Jo Byrns 14 at McEwen 36
Greenbrier 18 at White House 20 (Thu)
Rutherford
Gallatin 33 at Blackman 42
Eagleville 34 at Houston Co. 8
LaVergne 6 at Siegel 14
Franklin Grace 35 at MTCS 15
Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) 33 at Oakland 56
Riverdale 31 at Rossview 7
Smyrna 33 at Rockvale (Thu) 12
Sumner
Beech 26 at Henry Co. 21
South Warren, KY 22 at Hendersonville 28
Liberty Creek 14 at Portland 49 (Thu)
Station Camp 44 at Hillsboro 23
Westmoreland 15 at Macon Co. 20
Pure Youth Alliance, TN 8 at Pope John Paul 34
Wilson
Wilson Central 3 at Lebanon 43
Watertown 28 at Gordonsville 13
Kenwood 0 at Green Hill 49
Williamson
CPA 17 at Brentwood Academy 28
BGA 3 at Ravenwood 56 (Thu)
Brentwood 7 at Father Ryan 10
Lincoln Co. 7 at Centennial 42
Fairview 13 at Creek Wood 7
Franklin 17 at Page 28
Franklin Grace 35 at MTCS 15
Trezevant 0 at Independence 34
Giles Co. 14 at Nolensville 21
Spring Hill 0 at Summit 35
