tri-statedefender.com
MASE explodes into 2022 season with rout of Harding Academy
The opening contest of the 2022 high school football season for the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering Phoenix could not have been scripted better for the squad. Led by first-year head coach Cedric Miller, who transitioned over from now-closed Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences program, the Phoenix (1-0) stormed, pushed, and mauled the Harding Academy Lions (0-2) 46-0 Friday (Aug. 26) night.
wtva.com
The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game
Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis. The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game.
(J&J/G&J AUDIO): Penny adds likely starter Franklin to roster
(J&J AUDIO): Penny adds likely starter Franklin to roster
desotocountynews.com
Local FCA annual golf scramble held at Cherokee Valley
The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Northwest Mississippi four-man golf scramble was held Monday at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The tournament is one of the top fundraisers each year for the FCA. With a score of 23 under par, the Landers Auto Group No. 1 team...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Collierville grad student to compete on ‘Survivor’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man from Collierville, Tennessee will brave the beaches of Fiji as a contestant on the upcoming season of the CBS reality show “Survivor.” Dwight Moore is a graduate student living in Collierville, though his original hometown is Palo Alto, California, according to cast information released by CBS. Moore will be […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
Truck crash leaves Tennessee highway covered in Alfredo sauce
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee highway was forced to partially close after a truck crashed and spilled Alfredo sauce onto the road. Memphis Police told WHBQ that they were forced to shut down part of Interstate 55 after the 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on the interstate. Kate Bieri,...
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
wpln.org
Memphis may leave TVA to reduce costs and carbon. That could raise bills in Nashville.
For years, the local power company in Memphis has been weighing whether to leave the Tennessee Valley Authority. That decision could happen soon, as Memphis Light, Gas and Water staff are expected to share a recommendation to the company board during a special meeting on Thursday. MLGW is the largest...
actionnews5.com
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found
UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
