Millington, TN

tri-statedefender.com

MASE explodes into 2022 season with rout of Harding Academy

The opening contest of the 2022 high school football season for the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering Phoenix could not have been scripted better for the squad. Led by first-year head coach Cedric Miller, who transitioned over from now-closed Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences program, the Phoenix (1-0) stormed, pushed, and mauled the Harding Academy Lions (0-2) 46-0 Friday (Aug. 26) night.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Local FCA annual golf scramble held at Cherokee Valley

The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Northwest Mississippi four-man golf scramble was held Monday at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The tournament is one of the top fundraisers each year for the FCA. With a score of 23 under par, the Landers Auto Group No. 1 team...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Collierville grad student to compete on ‘Survivor’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man from Collierville, Tennessee will brave the beaches of Fiji as a contestant on the upcoming season of the CBS reality show “Survivor.” Dwight Moore is a graduate student living in Collierville, though his original hometown is Palo Alto, California, according to cast information released by CBS. Moore will be […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Rebirth of the Wolf

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant

As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WGAU

Truck crash leaves Tennessee highway covered in Alfredo sauce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee highway was forced to partially close after a truck crashed and spilled Alfredo sauce onto the road. Memphis Police told WHBQ that they were forced to shut down part of Interstate 55 after the 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on the interstate. Kate Bieri,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found

UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
MEMPHIS, TN

