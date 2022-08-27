Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands
PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
KATU.com
People mixed on whether they'll get new FDA-approved COVID-19 booster shots
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority says the new COVID-19 booster shots approved by the FDA could get here as early as next week, but people are mixed on whether they'll get them. KATU asked people on Burnside Street in Portland Wednesday whether they would get the shots...
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Profile of gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in Oregon history, three women will be on the ballot this November for governor. One of those candidates is hoping to hit another history marker. If elected, Betsy Johnson would become the second governor in Oregon history unaffiliated with any political party.
KATU.com
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
KATU.com
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
KATU.com
Tigard-Tualatin staff welcomed back in 'needed' celebration, preparing for students
TIGARD, Ore. — The students are not back on campus just yet, but the Tigard-Tualatin School District is already taking note of how other neighboring districts are handling the return to the classrooms this year. The administration held a welcome back celebration Wednesday for its teachers and staff ahead...
KATU.com
Federal Judge rules Oregon State Hospital must release 109 patients deemed unfit for trial
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon federal court judge ruled on Monday, August 29 that the Oregon State Hospital would need to begin releasing certain patients deemed unfit to withstand trial. The ruling by Judge Michael Mosman requires the state hospital to initiate changes to discharge policies that will bring...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure
This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
KATU.com
Students voice safety concerns after death on Lewis and Clark College campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis and Clark College Community is hurting as the school year begins. Administrators said on Monday night a student died, and two others were injured when a column supporting a hammock collapsed. According to the school, several students had attached hammocks to "free-standing columns that...
KATU.com
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
KATU.com
Newly built Lincoln High School welcomes students for the first day
An exciting day for many students and educators across the area. For some in southwest Portland, the morning was a bit more thrilling, as it's the first time they get to learn inside their new home. "In the afternoon, we'll welcome all of our freshmen and they will be the...
KATU.com
Staffing shortage no longer an excuse for lack of police response, Wheeler says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler had strong words Wednesday for the city’s police chief. “We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage," he said during a City Council meeting. "Let’s stop talking about that. Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it."
KATU.com
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Rite Aid pharmacy in NE Portland temporarily closed without warning last week, patient says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Renae Corbett has been going to the Rite Aid pharmacy at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street to pick up her medication for the past decade. “I'm on heart medication, diabetes medication and an anti-viral that stops the progression of my disease,” said Corbett. She...
KATU.com
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
