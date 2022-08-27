ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KATU.com

Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Profile of gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in Oregon history, three women will be on the ballot this November for governor. One of those candidates is hoping to hit another history marker. If elected, Betsy Johnson would become the second governor in Oregon history unaffiliated with any political party.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure

This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Staffing shortage no longer an excuse for lack of police response, Wheeler says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler had strong words Wednesday for the city’s police chief. “We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage," he said during a City Council meeting. "Let’s stop talking about that. Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR

