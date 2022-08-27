Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1
Connellsville (1-0) at Hempfield (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield. Connellsville forced seven turnovers, which helped it end a 17-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over Albert Gallatin. Benjamin Zavatchan kicked a 40-yard field goal, and sophomore running back Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Anthony Piasecki tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz. Gabe Ruggieri and Capone Mickens had fourth-quarter interceptions. Connellsville is 15-0 against Albert Gallatin and has three head coaches — Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McClean. The last time Connellsville won consecutive games in a season was in 2014. … Hempfield rolled to a 49-3 win against Greensburg Salem in a game called a halftime because of lightning 30 miles away. Gino Caesar rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Phillips completed 14 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Phillips also ran for a touchdown. Hempfield looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it went 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell turns back the clock, brings old-school offense into matchup with Deer Lakes
Burrell High School wasn’t even around in the 1950s. But the Bucs used a 1950s-style offense in their season opener last Friday against Jeannette. Burrell ran 51 plays: 50 rushing and one passing. It resulted in a 31-10 victory against Jeannette. Bucs coach Shawn Liotta loves the wide-open passing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie has some pet peeves with Westmoreland County football
The Birdie, long in the tooth and the written word, has plenty of pet peeves. “Mister Perfect” hates Crocs and slides at practice. He doesn’t like it when people wear pajamas to the grocery store. He frowns when people say, “I’m not going to lie … .”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Aug. 30, 2022: Seneca Valley surges past Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-1 victory over Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A boys soccer Tuesday night. Ben Randall and Adam Conrad also scored for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0). George Tabor found the net for the Foxes (1-1, 0-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill softball coach Jessica Strong steps down
Jessica Strong has resigned as the head softball coach at Seton Hill after four seasons. She is leaving to pursue another coaching endeavor but did not want to comment until the end of the week, when her tenure at Seton Hill is complete. Strong guided the Griffins to a memorable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes
The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching
The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill. Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup
Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business
Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg’s Doreen Smeal is on a mission to make the town the most it can be
Doreen Smeal could have used all the free time she had after retiring four years ago to do the things she put off while commuting daily for 39 years to her banking job in Pittsburgh. And while the Leechburg native carves out time to spend with her grandchildren and pursue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb will not seek reelection
Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year. “I think it is important to make this announcement now to give anyone considering a run for City Controller the time to make a thoughtful decision and mount a strong campaign,” he said, adding that he would make himself available to discuss the work of his office to anyone contemplating a run to replace him.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expanded Rib Fest gets underway Thursday at Acrisure Stadium
The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only thing that’s kicking off on the North Shore Thursday. While the college football season opener between Pitt and West Virginia will be a large part of the focus of events at Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival will have a formidable footprint as well. For five days, what’s being billed as “the best ribs in the country” will be grilling in an area that “encompasses over half of Acrisure Stadium,” organizers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Single-lane restrictions along Route 28 extended through December
Single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in O’Hara and Harmar will be extended for at least three more months. Work that initially was expected to wrap up in mid-September will run through early December. Motorists should allow extra time for travel, PennDOT announced. Traveling northbound, restrictions will be in place...
