Huntington, WV

Player of the Week: Spring Valley QB Dalton Fouch

By Zach Gilleland
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch is the week’s Player of the Week after a strong performance against Huntington.

The senior put together an impressive 98-yard drive, scoring the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes to give the Timberwolves a 29-28 win over the Highlanders.

