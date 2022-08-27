Player of the Week: Spring Valley QB Dalton Fouch
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch is the week’s Player of the Week after a strong performance against Huntington.
The senior put together an impressive 98-yard drive, scoring the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes to give the Timberwolves a 29-28 win over the Highlanders.
