Player of the Week: Spring Valley QB Dalton Fouch

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch is the week’s Player of the Week after a strong performance against Huntington.

The senior put together an impressive 98-yard drive, scoring the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes to give the Timberwolves a 29-28 win over the Highlanders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.