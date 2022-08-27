BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO