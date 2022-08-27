Read full article on original website
WDTV
Morgantown vs. Bridgeport game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Morgantown High School vs. Bridgeport High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives...
Robinson Grand hosting West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Tuesday announced that it will host the 2022 West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant in October.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
mountainstatesman.com
Young Bearcats struggle in 2022 Coal Bowl, fall to Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI—The Grafton High School football team (0-1) opened its 2022 season last Friday night, as they traveled to Philippi to take on the Philip Barbour Colts (1-0) in the Leer Mine Coal Bowl. The Cats came out hot but quickly cooled off as the Colts dominated both sides of...
WTAP
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Pitt
The Mountaineers Now staff offers thoughts on the Backyard Brawl.
WDTV
Joseph Timothy Core
Joseph Timothy Core, of Upper Tract, WV died August 28, 2022, after waging the exact same battle his son, Matthew had made a few years earlier, at the University of Virginia Heart Transplant Center. Tim received the ultimate gift of a donor heart on August 22, 2022, and tragically, after a weeklong roller coaster battle to survive, he lost the war and gained his wings.
voiceofmotown.com
Report: West Virginia Fans Have Outsold Pitt Fans 75% to 25% for Backyard Brawl Tickets
Morgantown, West Virginia – According to a report by Vivid Seats, approximately 75% of the fans in attendance for the Backyard Brawl will be West Virginia fans and only 25% will be Pitt fans!. What’s supposed to be a “home game” for Pitt will now likely be a major...
WDTV
Popular Clarksburg restaurant reopening Sept. 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re a Clarksburg native, you may remember Kelly’s Irish pub. The restaurant that came before Policanos is making a return to third street in downtown Clarksburg this Friday. “This Friday, September 2nd we are bringing Kelly’s back. It’s going to be called Kelly’s...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football's first official depth chart for 2022
Zach Anderson is the sports editor for The Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior sports and adventure media student minoring in scholastic coaching from Parkersburg, West Virginia.
WDTV
Elmer “Dale” Mealey
Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22, 1960, a son of the late Elmer Dale Myers and Mildred Francis Townsend Gillespie. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by two siblings: Jadie Gaines and William Mealey. Forever cherishing their memories of Dale are his wife, Karla Mealey; one step-daughter, Gwendolyn Donaldson Blake and husband, Benjamin Nice, of Clarksburg; three siblings: Carl Mealey and wife, Delores, of Weston, Georgia Mayo of Weston, and Mary Pickens and husband, Bud, of Ireland; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Dale was Christian by faith. He was employed as a mechanic for Weston and Glenville Ford for many years. Dale also spent several years as a driver for ACE Tank and later opened Hillbilly Brushhogging. He was a member of the Hackers Creek Coon Club until it’s closure. What Dale loved most of all was spending time hunting and fishing in the Wild and Wonderful woods of West Virginia. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle and Pastor Jason Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elmer “Dale” Mealey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
WDTV
WVSP searching for runaways out of Randolph County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help locating two runaway juveniles out of Randolph County. West Virginia State Police said Konner Ferrell and Peyton Yonkosky, both 16, left the Elkins Mountain School Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman late Wednesday night. WVSP says the teens were wearing all black...
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Aug. 30
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses IRA flexibility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 1, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.
WDTV
Clarksburg DMV suspends outside skills test during festivals
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DMV Regional Office in Clarksburg will suspend outside driver skills testing due to two upcoming festivals. Testing on Sept. 1st, 2nd and 9th will be suspended because of the anticipated extra traffic from the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals. The DMV says to plan to...
WDTV
Hallie Mae Williams
Hallie Mae Williams, 100 of Williams Crossroads Way, Fairmont WV peacefully passed away at home on August 30, 2022. She was born on February 9, 1922, daughter of the late Truman Lindsey Shaffer and Lula Mae Vincent Shaffer. Hallie lived in the community of Hammond/Quiet Dell on 310 all her life. There she and Harold, her loving husband of 67 years, built a homestead and raised their family. They married June 24, 1940, after her graduation from EFHS. She was employed 2 1/2 years by Owens Illinois, was a stay-at-home mom for many years, worked at the election polls, and retired after 15 years with G.C. Murphy’s Co. in Fairmont. Hallie was a member of Quiet Dell Baptist Church, Homemakers, Quiet Dell Community Center, and Senior Citizens Travel Club, visiting 47 states, Canada and Mexico. She loved reminiscing and would often say “You are my Sunshine.” We will remember gathering for homemade oyster soup and meatballs at Christmas, and her endless supply of “Grandmas’ Button Cookies.” She is survived by four children, Beverly Ann Slider and her husband Robert Lee , Twila Kay White and her husband James Edward , Barbara Jean Channell, Harold Gregory Williams and his wife Karen Lee; grandchildren, Theresa Ann Smith and her husband, Virgil, Kathleen Renee Smith and husband Benjamin, Angela Mae Ferrell and husband Roy Jr., Penny Lenore Keefer and husband William, Vanessa Kay Gray and husband Paul, Tammy Lynn Rumer and husband Joshua, Jeffrey Dayton Channell and Amy, J. M. Channell, Amanda Lea Riddle and husband Joey; great grandchildren Allison Stine, Nettie Mae Barber, Robert Lee Barber, Janelle Renee Smith, Roy Ferrell II and wife Brittney, Marie Louise White, Kelley Joe Keefer, Denise Keefer, Kimberly Keefer, Criss Renee Stover, Ryan Cameron White, Nicholas James Roach, Willow Dayne Rumer, Aethan Nathaniel Channell, Arya Rose Channell, Hallie Mae Riddle, Henry Joseph Riddle; great great-grandchild Taylor Anna Leah Rakes; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Hallie was preceded in death by her husband Harold Sherwood Williams, son-in-law Arval Dayton Channell; granddaughter Susan Denise Slider; grandson James Anthony White; grandson-in-law Charles Barber; great-grandson Charles Ray Barber II; three brothers Carl Shaffer, Ralph Shaffer and wife Gertrude, Kenneth Shaffer and wife Shirley; five sisters Nola Shaffer, Wilma Shaffer, Goldie Moran and husband Jack, Edith Griffith and husband Dana , Lucille Brushingham and husband Edward; in-laws Dale and Joanne Williams, Nola and Bud Morgan. The family would like to thanks Dr. Ang, Dr. Tingler, Hospice, and her care giver Brandi for their support. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Cutlip, officiating. Interment will follow at E. T. Vincent Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Harrison County Commission opens bid for youth farm construction
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission is working to open a youth farm in Bridgeport. There are 54 acres of land is sitting across from the North Central West Virginia Airport owned by the county. The current plan is to build a 10-acre recreation farm to host animals...
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
