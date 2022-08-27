Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 9 Razorbacks open season at Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas opens the 2022 season this week ranked No. 9 in the USTFCCCA national coaches’ preseason poll and will race Thursday morning at the Cowboy Preview hosted by Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks compete at 8:30 a.m. over a 3,000m course among a field that will...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Set for Invitational Action in Fort Collins
Coming off their highest-ranked win in 15 years in opening weekend, the Arkansas volleyball squad is in for another set of strong opponents in week two. Arkansas takes on Colorado State, Alabama State and Florida Gulf Coast Thursday-Saturday in Fort Collins, respectively. It’s the first time in 11 years that the Razorbacks and Rams have met and the first in Fort Collins since 2008. The weekend will mark the first-ever contests that the Hogs have had with Alabama State and FGCU.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs’ Historic 2023 Baseball Class Set to Break 2 Arkansas Recruiting Records
FAYETTEVILLE — For all the attention Sam Pittman and Eric Musselman get for their efforts on the recruiting trail, Dave Van Horn has quietly done something for Arkansas baseball that neither of them have yet to accomplish in their sport. In the latest update to Perfect Game’s rankings for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas top ranked team in NCAA South Central
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is the top ranked team in the NCAA South Central Region on the 2022 preseason region poll released by United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 1 in the South Central and followed by Rice,...
Arkansas, Cincy ready for Top 25 battle
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON As two of the four players tabbed as Arkansas captains for 2022, Razorback junior quarterback and senior safety Jalen Catalon know how important winning a season opener can be. That’s especially if the No. 19 Razorbacks are playing a No. 23 Cincinnati squad that was in the four-team College Football Playoff […]
No. 19 Arkansas hosts No. 23 Cincinnati in first all-time meeting
After becoming the first Group of Five program to reach the College Football Playoff, No. 23 Cincinnati suffered a series
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SEC preseason coaches’ poll slightly favors Alabama over Razorbacks
BIRMINGHAM – Close voting among conference coaches in the 2022 cross country preseason poll has Arkansas predicted to finish second in the SEC Championship this fall behind Alabama. Alabama garnered eight first-place votes compared to six for the Razorbacks, producing a one-point edge, 20-22, for the team favored to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Athletics Welcomes New Deputy AD
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dan Trump has joined Razorback Athletics as a deputy athletics director of integrity and student-athlete success, vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek announced on Wednesday. Most recently, Trump served as deputy athletics director for internal operations at Georgetown University. “In our continuing efforts to...
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 172: Sam Pittman - Year 3
Sam Pittman has restored the pride within Razorback football and around the state. Though it might’ve happened quicker than expected, the turnaround is real. Last season, there was more celebrating than the Razorbacks had seen in a decade. Arkansas won nine games and reached the top 10 for the first time since 2011, and won all three major rivalry trophies for the first time. As the Razorbacks head into Year 3 under Pittman, there’s an excitement in the state that hasn’t been felt in a long time. And fans are hoping to hear the jukebox playing early and often on Saturdays this fall.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Red Glow Friday Kicks Off on Sept. 2
As head coach Sam Pittman and his Razorback football team return to the gridiron for the 2022 season, University of Arkansas students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing Razorback Red every Friday throughout the season. The first official Red Glow Friday of 2022...
talkbusiness.net
Hutchinson announces additional speakers for Bentonville political event in October
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson disclosed new details Wednesday (Aug. 31) for a political event he will host this fall in Bentonville. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
talkbusiness.net
Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro
With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
newsy.com
Fort Smith Imparts The History Of The Five Tribes' Treacherous Journey
When Catherine Gray was in school studying history — something she loves — she always thought she would end up in a classroom teaching the subject. She never thought she would end up a park ranger at the Fort Smith Historic site, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "There's so...
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
University of Arkansas reminds students of Safe Zone app
Technology is stretching across the University of Arkansas campus this semester.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Accident disrupts morning commute on I-49 northbound
An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
