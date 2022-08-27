ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 9 Razorbacks open season at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas opens the 2022 season this week ranked No. 9 in the USTFCCCA national coaches’ preseason poll and will race Thursday morning at the Cowboy Preview hosted by Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks compete at 8:30 a.m. over a 3,000m course among a field that will...
STILLWATER, OK
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Set for Invitational Action in Fort Collins

Coming off their highest-ranked win in 15 years in opening weekend, the Arkansas volleyball squad is in for another set of strong opponents in week two. Arkansas takes on Colorado State, Alabama State and Florida Gulf Coast Thursday-Saturday in Fort Collins, respectively. It’s the first time in 11 years that the Razorbacks and Rams have met and the first in Fort Collins since 2008. The weekend will mark the first-ever contests that the Hogs have had with Alabama State and FGCU.
FORT COLLINS, CO
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas top ranked team in NCAA South Central

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is the top ranked team in the NCAA South Central Region on the 2022 preseason region poll released by United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 1 in the South Central and followed by Rice,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

SEC preseason coaches’ poll slightly favors Alabama over Razorbacks

BIRMINGHAM – Close voting among conference coaches in the 2022 cross country preseason poll has Arkansas predicted to finish second in the SEC Championship this fall behind Alabama. Alabama garnered eight first-place votes compared to six for the Razorbacks, producing a one-point edge, 20-22, for the team favored to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Athletics Welcomes New Deputy AD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dan Trump has joined Razorback Athletics as a deputy athletics director of integrity and student-athlete success, vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek announced on Wednesday. Most recently, Trump served as deputy athletics director for internal operations at Georgetown University. “In our continuing efforts to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 172: Sam Pittman - Year 3

Sam Pittman has restored the pride within Razorback football and around the state. Though it might’ve happened quicker than expected, the turnaround is real. Last season, there was more celebrating than the Razorbacks had seen in a decade. Arkansas won nine games and reached the top 10 for the first time since 2011, and won all three major rivalry trophies for the first time. As the Razorbacks head into Year 3 under Pittman, there’s an excitement in the state that hasn’t been felt in a long time. And fans are hoping to hear the jukebox playing early and often on Saturdays this fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Red Glow Friday Kicks Off on Sept. 2

As head coach Sam Pittman and his Razorback football team return to the gridiron for the 2022 season, University of Arkansas students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing Razorback Red every Friday throughout the season. The first official Red Glow Friday of 2022...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro

With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
FORT SMITH, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR

