ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii travel prices expected to drop in coming months

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OotqB_0hXKtkKE00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is coming to a close, which means children are back in school and the demand for travel is dropping.

Experts said it could be the best time for locals to book a trip as fall approaches.

The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization said summer 2022 was pricey for travelers, but travel demand will fade as the month of August closes out.

“If you went and searched for an airfare, say in mid-October,” said UHERO Executive Director Dr. Carl Bonham, “From Hawaii to the West Coast, you’d find roundtrip fairs around $400.”

“And I guarantee you, you couldn’t find anything like that in June and July, you were looking at $700 – $800 easily.”

Dr. Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director

Some travelers told KHON2 that they wished they postponed their trip — but hearing the price could be right in a couple of months might mean that they will be hopping right back on a flight.

“Yes, for that pricing, on top of tickets, for sure,” said Waianae resident Jorell Pontes-Borje. “It’s crazy. The price tag, just to go to New York was over $1,000 just roundtrip, and something you would not expect.”

Two visitors from Texas were on their honeymoon though, so postponing was not an option for them.

“Yeah, we couldn’t put it off. But now that you mentioned that there is a chance that it could be a little bit lower, I would’ve preferred to wait,” Austin resident Joshua Larios said. “I definitely will come back, it’s beautiful out here. So, it is something that I’m willing to do, especially if it’s going to be at a better price.”

Staying in the Islands is always a safe bet for locals. KHON2 asked Pontes-Borje if he had considered going on an interisland trip.

“Oh yeah, that was the first thing going to my head,” Pontes-Borje said, “but then it was like, ‘Oh, we wanted to go visit New York, something different than inter-island.'”

Experts said to mark those calendars and start looking for fall deals.

“It’s usual for domestic travel to Hawaii and visa versa, I mean, if you’re a Hawaii resident, the best time to travel to the mainland is going to be almost always September and October,” Dr. Bonham said.

“Oh, I want to book my ticket right now,” Pontes-Borje said. “Like I mean, when the prices drop, everyone rather book their tickets then, you know, instead of waiting for prices to go back up.”

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii one step closer to possibly operating seagliders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company REGENT is now one step closer to commercial operation with its seagliders. According to REGENT, they reached a major design approval milestone that clears the path to begin commercial seaglider operations in locations throughout the world — possibly starting with Hawaii. The approval establishes the seaglider as a wing-in-ground effect […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#University Of Hawaii#Book Fairs#Uhero
KITV.com

National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hotels vs Vacation Rentals

What's Trending: Four Season Maui Wine and Food Classic; Ice cream flavors ranked. The Four Seasons Maui Wine and Food Classic is happening this Labor Day weekend. The Today Show ranked the most common ice cream flavors. Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

What to do at the Kauai Museum?

In recent years, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has pivoted its focus towards the new regenerative model of tourism and is actively working with Hawaii's community and visitor industry to Malama Kuu Home or care for our beloved home.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy