Brookland-Cayce, AC Flora football teams pick up victories in rivalry games

It took a day longer than expected, but A.C. Flora continued its winning streak over rival Dreher on Saturday.

Quarterback Carew Bates threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Falcons defeated the Blue Devils 57-7 at Memorial Stadium.

The game was pushed to Saturday after an online threat directed at Dreher High School was made Thursday over social media.

A.C. Flora (2-0) has won 15 of the last 16 in the series against Dreher (1-1).

The Falcons started out a little slow and Dreher’s Mahki Simonson returned a Bates pass for a touchdown to tie it 7 with 7:59 in the first.

From there, the Falcons got going and scored three times in the final seven minutes of the first to lead 28-7. Chris Lofton had a punt return for a score. Bates had a TD pass to Noah Kelson, and Aidan Moseley had the first of his two TD runs during that stretch.

Markel Townsend added a TD run and the Falcons blocked a punt for a score in the second half.

“We are tough to defend for sure, but the most pleasing thing is our defense,” A.C. Flora coach Ken Floyd said. “They are getting better and better and starting to figure out where they fit. And they are getting more physical, confident. That is exciting.”

Brookland-Cayce 31, Airport 20

Elon quarterback commit Tanner Staton threw three touchdown passes and the BC defense came up with a big goal line stand in a 31-20 win over Airport. It was BC’s fifth straight win over the Eagles.

BC was coming off a 62-7 loss to Byrnes last week and is in the midst of a tough four-game stretch to start the season. The Bearcats have games coming up against Northwestern and A.C. Flora, which are ranked in the top three in Class 4A, the next two weeks.

“We lost a lot of respect around the state and from our peers and classmates,” Staton said of the loss to Byrnes. “They were mad, so we had to get our respect back.”

BC coach Rusty Charpia said he hopes the tough schedule helps them down the road in Region 5-3A play and for the lower state playoffs.

BC jumped on top quickly Friday with a 72-yard pass from Staton to Jayden Johnson and then a 37-yarder to Evan Golden to make it 14-7 after the first quarter.

Staton’s third TD pass to Jackson Thomas put BC up 21-7, but Airport cut the lead to 21-14 as Kendall Stroman returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 21-14 in the second quarter.

A Naz Mays TD run and John Allen Mower field goal put BC up 31-14 in the third. Marcus Dwyer got Airport to within 31-20 with 2:45 left in third.

The Eagles’ Jordan Reese recovered a fumble to set Airport up deep in BC territory. The Eagles got to the 4-yard line before a pair of penalties pushed them back. On fourth-and-goal from the 5, BC’s defense stopped Duke commit Apollos Cook at the 2-yard line to end the threat.

“That was probably the difference in the game. If they score, the momentum is theirs,” Charpia said. “I was just thinking of 2016 when they were leading 38-21 and the momentum switched and we came back to win that game. But we stopped them, made the play, so it was a good night for the Bearcats.”

Cook, who was bothered by cramping in the third quarter, had Airport’s first TD of the game.

Brookland-Cayce quarterback Tanner Staton (5) gains yardage as he’s upended by Airport’s DJ McFadden (65) during their game Friday night at Brookland-Cayce High School. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

Lexington 63, South Aiken 56

Jonah Norris scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left to give the Wildcats a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Norris finished with 328 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Quarterback Taiden Mines was 9-of-12 for 209 yards passing and also had 123 yards rushing. Mines accounted for four TDs.

South Aiken quarterback Terrence Smith rushed for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

Smith’s 1-yard run tied it at 56 all with 2:18 left, but Lexington answered with a 5-play, 55-yard drive to take the lead. Mines or Norris touched the ball on every ball in the final drive for the Wildcats.

The two teams combined for 1,263 yards of offense.

Dutch Fork 27, Spartanburg 25

Justin Welch hit a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Silver Foxes a thrilling 27-25 road victory. The game was delayed by weather and didn’t start until 9:30 p.m., with the final play ending after midnight.

Spartanburg took a 25-24 lead on Raheim Jeter’s 9-yard pass to Andrew Dantin with 4:44 left. The two-point conversion was no good.

Dutch Fork got the ball on its own 25 and marched 12 plays and 63 yards to set up Welch’s winning kick. Jarvis Green carried it seven times on the final drive and finished with 306 yards rushing and two scores.

Landon Danley added 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had one catch for 24 yards. Dutch Fork had just 26 yards passing, all in the first half. The Silver Foxes played the second half without quarterback Aliam Appler, who left with an injury in the second quarter.

Jeter was 19-of-27 for 248 yards and three scores for Spartanburg.

River Bluff 52, Swansea 0

Parker Murray threw for two touchdowns and Cooper Johns ran for two as the Gators moved to 2-0.

Murray was 4-of-5 for 106 yards in the air and Johns had 135 yards on just five carries. South Carolina baseball commit Thomas Powell also ran for a score.

River Bluff outgained Swansea 435-133.

The Gators played their second straight game without head coach Blair Hardin, who is out with a medical issue.

Camden 53, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Quarterback Grayson White threw four touchdown passes and running back Averee Hickmon had three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated their Kershaw County rivals.

Hickmon had 152 yards rushing while Cortez Lane added 101. White was 11-of-19 for 261 yards.

Irmo 27, Lancaster 20

Quarterback AJ Brand threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Yellow Jackets won their second straight game.

Running back Erick Tucker also had a TD run for Irmo, who will play River Bluff next week.

White Knoll 36, Spring Valley 9

Quarterback Landon Sharpe threw four touchdowns as the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Sharpe was 13-of-16 for 195 yards. Austin Cunningham led WK with five catches for 51 yards and two TDs. Evan Henderson had three catches for 80 yards and a TD.

Pelion 15, Columbia 12

Quarterback Luke New was 7-of-8 for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Pelion’s second win of the season.

Gilbert 49, Batesburg-Leesville 14

Jaden Allen-Hendrix and Chance Jennings each had two touchdowns in the Indians’ season-opening win.

Alias Graham-Woodberry led Gilbert with 133 yards and a TD. Gilbert ran for 332 yards as a team.

Hammond 49, Florence Christian 0

Running back Aidan Canzater had 154 yards of offense and four total touchdowns as the Skyhawks bounced back from an opening-week loss.

Hammond has another tough test next week at Class 5A champion Gaffney.

Quarterback Dylan Richardson was 6-of-12 passing for 179 yards and two scores. Jayson Roberts and Robert Malanuk also had TD runs and Campbell Wall caught four passes for 96 yards.

Blythewood 43, Richland Northeast 7

DeAndre Williams and Kinson Holland combined for five touchdowns in the Bengals’ win over the Cavaliers.

Holland had a team-high 138 yards rushing and Williams had 56. Quarterback David Herden, who started in place of an injured Harrison Collins, was 5-of-8 for 142 yards and a TD to DJ Tyler, who had 102 yards receiving.

Zavion Williams and Edward Robinson had three sacks apiece to lead the Bengals defense.

Chapin 45, Mid-Carolina 0

Nolan Beerman had three touchdown runs as Chapin won the Battle of the Bell.

Quarterback Brady Albro threw for two touchdowns and also ran for one for the Eagles (1-1).

Crestwood 37, Gray Collegiate 28

The Knights rallied from a 28-16 halftime deficit to hand the defending Class 2A champions their second-straight loss.

Riley Staton threw four first-half TDs for the War Eagles, who will play South Atlanta in the Cam Newton Classic next Saturday in Atlanta.

Sumter 15, Ridge View 14

Zyeir Gamble scored and had the go-ahead two-point conversion to give the Gamecocks a win over the Blazers.

Donald Tomlin had two TD passes for Ridge View, including one to Marcus Kelly, to put the Blazers up 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ben Lippen 34, Heathwood Hall 6

Quarterback Dobson Ricks threw three touchdown passes and running back Bryce Craft rushed for more than 150 yards as the Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season.

The two wins surpasses the Falcons’ win total from last year. It also was Ben Lippen’s first win over Heathwood in five seasons.

Tae Copney, Jake Treiber and Blake Bost had TD catches for Ben Lippen. Kemuel Little led the Falcon defense with two sacks.

Lower Richland 35, Westwood 8

The Diamond Hornets improved to 1-1 with a win over the Redhawks.

Lamarion Pearson ran for three scores and Josh Sims had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Diamond Hornets defense had six sacks in the game.

Fairfield Central 41, Andrew Jackson 21

The Griffins moved to 2-0 after rallying from a 21-6 deficit.

Quarterback Cam McMillon threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers. It was the freshman’s second straight five TD passing game.

Donovan Watkins had two of the five TD catches and was over 100 yards receiving for the Griffins.

Northside Christian 26, Greenwood Christian 12

The Crusaders improved to 2-0 on the season with a home victory,

Quarterback Jeff McCallum was 21-of-28 for 382 yards and three touchdowns for the Crusaders. Jake Jeffrey caught eight passes for 103 yards and two scores. Trevor Hoffman had 94 yards receiving and a TD.

Saluda 34, Ridge-Spring Monetta 7

Brayden Williams ran for two touchdowns as Saluda wins their second straight game.

Tigers held RSM to 112 yards of offense.

Hunter-Kinard Tyler 22, Eau Claire 12

Naikwon Jackson threw for 123 yards, a TD and also rushed for a score in Eau Claire’s season-opening loss.

Pee Dee Academy 48, Cardinal Newman 42

Pee Dee quarterback Hudson Spivey passed for 309 yards, ran for 73 yards and had five total touchdowns as the Eagles spoiled the coaching debut of Cardinal Newman’s Cory Helms.

AJ Reyes rushed for three touchdowns in the loss for Cardinal Newman. Duncan Skehan had a 73-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Khaydin Kinard and Troy Seal had seven catches for 93 yards.