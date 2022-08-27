ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
UTAH STATE
Columbia Insight

One of 'the world's worst weeds' is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic takes off this week

BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will take to the skies over Ann Morrison Park this week, its 31st year flying over Boise. The event is free and runs from Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 4. All launches are weather-permitting, with most taking place between 7:15 and 9 a.m..
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Do Idahoans Actually Use the Words Whistle Pigs

What the heck is a whistle pig? I raised the question with several people who’ve lived in Idaho all their lives or for a very long time and couldn’t get an answer. One guy at work did tell me it’s what people in Colorado call a marmot. But he’s never heard anyone use the term in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho's Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
