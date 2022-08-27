Read full article on original website
Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
'A hive of activity': Final preparations underway for Kuna Rodeo
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The first annual Kuna Rodeo kicks off Friday, and according to Lini Chytka, preparations are moving at a dizzying pace. Lini and her husband Cody Chytka are the owners of the Crooked 8, the venue hosting the rodeo...
Non-profit Bruce's Legacy recovered Jose Nunez's body from Lucky Peak Reservoir last week
BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a non-profit from Wisconsin, an Idaho family now has closure. Bruce’s Legacy found 47-year-old Jose Nunez on August 22, after he drowned in Lucky Peak. “It's been a struggle,” said Nunez’s girlfriend, Sarah Gracia Mendoza. “It's been a long struggle.”
Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions
SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
Idaho family adopts first beagle rescued from mass breeding facility
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho family welcomed the first dog rescued from a lab testing and breeding facility in Virginia earlier this year. Samson’s adopted family says seeing him experience regular things, like touching grass for the first time, has been rewarding. "Dogs need a lot of attention....
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
More mosquito pools test positive for West Nile in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Three mosquitos samples in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus. Two of the samples were collected near Parma, and the third was collected near Wilder. The findings were announced Wednesday by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic takes off this week
BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will take to the skies over Ann Morrison Park this week, its 31st year flying over Boise. The event is free and runs from Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 4. All launches are weather-permitting, with most taking place between 7:15 and 9 a.m..
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
No criminal charges for Boise Police Chief Lee following ISP investigation
MERIDIAN, Idaho — After reviewing the findings of an Idaho State Police investigation involving Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Lee, ISP announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The investigation stems from an allegation that Lee injured an...
