3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
HometownLife.com
Folsom's Week 2 Michigan high school football rankings
After ranking all 28 high school football teams in the Hometown Life coverage area before the season, sports reporter Brandon Folsom has returned with his first top-10 rankings of the fall. 10. Redford Union (1-0; Last week: No. 11) The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start to the...
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
Report: Detroit Lions waiving former starting nickelback
ALLEN PARK -- A.J. Parker, who went from undrafted to starting nickelback for the Detroit Lions last year, will reportedly be waived ahead of the league’s roster cut deadline. Parker had been locked into a battle with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas for the inside spot through camp...
‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
WOOD
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
Former Michigan DT among Steelers cuts as undrafted rookie
Former Michigan defensive tackle Donovan Jeter lasted all of training camp after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, but he didn’t survive final cuts Tuesday. As NFL teams trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, Jeter was one of the...
WXYZ
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan
Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy: How Michigan QB battle will be evaluated
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff have elected to delay naming a full-time starter at quarterback, announcing Saturday that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will both get a chance to showcase their play in the non-conference schedule. McNamara, the incumbent and full-time starter during the Wolverines’ 2021 season, will...
Detroit News
A crash stole Olympic bronze medalist's career; now Inkster native back on track
Detroit — Earl Jones, one of the toughest runners around, had overcome so much in his life. That Jones, at this moment on a hot August night in 1984 in Los Angeles, was on the podium with a bronze Olympic medal draped around his neck was improbable in itself.
Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country
There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan wins $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A trip to visit family paid off in a huge way for a Pennsylvania man who won a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The 59-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- claimed his prize recently, roughly 11 months after he won. “I purchased...
How to navigate street closures, construction for Michigan football home opener
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tailgates, touchdowns and excited Wolverines fans are returning to Ann Arbor Saturday, as the University of Michigan kicks off its home opener against Colorado State University at noon. Those driving to the game at The Big House on Sept. 3 should prepare for some street and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
