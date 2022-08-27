ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

HometownLife.com

Folsom's Week 2 Michigan high school football rankings

After ranking all 28 high school football teams in the Hometown Life coverage area before the season, sports reporter Brandon Folsom has returned with his first top-10 rankings of the fall. 10. Redford Union (1-0; Last week: No. 11) The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan

Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country

There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
