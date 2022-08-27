Read full article on original website
Football predictions: A look ahead to week 3 and region play
If you blinked, you may have missed the first two weeks of the regular season, but here we are, set for the opening week of region play this Friday. It has been an exciting two weeks to kick off the season thanks to several county battles, some national matchups and several thrilling finishes, but now, the real season begins.
Chelsea’s Hornets go undefeated in Vestavia Classic
VESTAVIA HILLS– Chelsea High School’s volleyball team traveled to Vestavia Hills over the weekend of Aug. 25, to participate in their first volleyball tournament of the season as a 7A team. The Hornets went undefeated by beating Fairhope, Arab, Springville, Oxford, and Helena over the weekend. The Hornets...
Oak Mountain boys and girls win opening cross country meet
OXFORD–Oak Mountain’s cross country team participated in their first invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Eagles started their season off strong at the Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational placing first in both the girls and boys 5000-meter run. The boy’s team averaged 18:46 on Saturday. Senior, Mathew Womack, and...
Calera’s Kobe Prentice earns starting receiver position at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA – When Nick Saban was recruiting former Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice, he did so with the premise that Prentice could be the team’s “secret weapon.”. Well, the secret is no out after an impressive summer for Prentice, who was listed as one of three starting receivers for the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the team’s season opener against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 3.
New assistant principals selected for Helena and Montevallo
Two new administrators have been selected to fill assistant principal positions at Helena High School and Montevallo Elementary School. With over 15 years of experience in public education, Bianca McGrew has been chosen for the new assistant principal position at Helena High School. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health...
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 6 through Aug. 11
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 6 through Aug. 11. -Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Inverness Crossing, Birmingham. Marijuana (17.4 grams) and a scale were confiscated. -DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker...
Mother and son baking duo celebrate six months serving the Pelham area
PELHAM– Mother and son duo Susan and Adam Swinzal have opened their fried pie bakery in Pelham called Mama Suz’s Fried Pies. The bakery came to Pelham in February of 2022, bur originally opened its doors in 2018. The two said they have been content with the reaction...
Arrest reports for July 17 through Aug. 23
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 17 through Aug. 23. -Stephanie Monique Byrd, 33, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. -Robin Renee Wall, 46, of Marion, possession of drug paraphernalia, using false identity to obstruct justice...
Tickets for 3rd annual Swag the Bag on sale in September
PELHAM—A trash bag art and fashion show is the central theme of Swag the Bag, the annual fall fundraiser for nonprofit Second Shift, an organization that assists youth who are aging out of foster care. Tickets for the third annual Swag the Bag go on sale Sept. 1, and...
14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8
HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County. “It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across...
Food rescue ministry helps greater Birmingham area
Grace Klein Community is a food ministry organization that has been providing help to the citizens of the greater Birmingham area since 2009. The ministry was founded by Jenny Waltman and her family with the support of more than 50 committed volunteers. “We started feeding the hungry because we realized...
Local Pelham author sells over 100,000 copies
PELHAM– Don Keith is a Pelham based writer who has sold over 100,000 copies of his best-selling series Hunter Killer. Former submarine skipper George Wallace served as a co-author to the series which follows the story of a US Navy SEAL team that is on mission in South America.
Architecture firm to design amphitheater near Alabaster’s water tower
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has entered into an agreement with an architecture firm to design a new amphitheater and stage near the city’s water tower. “We have been talking about the possibility of a venue like this for years, and as an Arts Council member, I was following it before being elected to office,” Councilman for Ward 5 Jamie Cole said.
