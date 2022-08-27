Read full article on original website
WMU at a crossroads: It’s tough times for colleges but Western Michigan leaders say they have a plan
KALAMAZOO, MI — It’s been a difficult few years at Western Michigan University. The pandemic exacerbated enrollment declines, with WMU’s headcount dropping below 20,000 for the first time in decades.
Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school
MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
‘Everyone feels welcome,’ at GRNoir Wine & Jazz diverse downtown Grand Rapids venue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - In the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, is a venue where people of all races, ages and lifestyles are coming to enjoy a variety of wine, food and live jazz. The owners of GRNoir Wine & Jazz, Shatawn and Nadia Brigham, said they were very intentional about creating a diverse space when they opened in December 2020.
Slain Grand Rapids area mother of five ‘adored her kids,’ aunt says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When Mollie Schmidt’s father came to her Grand Rapids area home more than a week ago for a visit, she wasn’t there. But he found a note on her desk. It showed a hand drawn heart and smiley face, reminding Schmidt of her daughter’s upcoming first day of kindergarten. She planned to celebrate the day with her.
Meijer Gardens chrysanthemums exhibition celebrates the unexpected colors of autumn
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The annual fall horticulture exhibition is returning to Grand Rapids this fall, with expansive displays of chrysanthemums, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. The ‘Chrysanthemums & More” exhibition is slated to open on Friday, Sept. 16 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 East Beltline Ave....
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
Man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kent County bank
ROCKFORD, MI -- A 27-year-old Cadillac man has been arraigned on a charge of bank robbery for allegedly holding up a Fifth Third bank branch near Rockford. Bryan Greenwood was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 30 and a judge set a $500,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies said the robbery happened just...
Southwest Michigan man, 59, dies after being hit by car on roadside
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — A 59-year-old Gobles man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle while he was standing on the side of a Van Buren County road, police say. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal...
Body of missing Kent County woman found
KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing Plainfield Township has been found in Wyoming, a family member said. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, a mother of five, was last seen Aug. 21 leaving her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. She told her children she was going to work but never returned.
Tour Grand Haven’s iconic lighthouse this week as restoration efforts continue
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven’s iconic lighthouse will be open for tours Thursday as efforts to preserve the historic structure continue. The outer south pier lighthouse, also known as the Fog House, will be open for tours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 1. Tax-deductible donations will be accepted...
Body found in Coopersville storm drain believed to be man missing since Aug. 13
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A body found in a Coopersville storm drain is believed to be a man who went missing Aug. 13. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said construction workers in the area of Sunset Street and Center Street noticed the body about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police...
Kent County woman found shot to death in Wyoming man’s apartment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Wyoming man is described as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting death of a Kent County woman, whose body was found in his apartment. Wyoming police said they are looking for 44-year-old Yenly Garcia. The body of Mollie Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother...
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Apartments, storage facility planned for highly-visible Norton Shores intersection
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A plan to build a 144-unit apartment complex and a three-story self-storage facility on Seminole Road in Norton Shores has received city approval. The plans are part of the next phase of development of the stalled Eastowne Centre at the corner of Seaway Drive. The...
U.S. Coast Guard tows stranded boat away from path of S.S. Badger car ferry
LUDINGTON, MI – A quick response by the U.S. Coast Guard was required to remove a disabled vessel from the path of the S.S. Badger car ferry in Pere Marquette Lake. According to Coast Guard personnel, the vessel suffered sudden engine failure on Aug. 27. The crew quickly got...
Police identify man who robbed Holland gas station after smashing door
HOLLAND, MI -- Police have identified a person they say smashed the front glass door of a Holland area gas station and then robbed the store. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a person robbed the Mobil Mart gas station, 1140 Ottawa Beach Road, at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Portage police in standoff situation after report of shots fired in apartment
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage police are in a standoff situation at an apartment in the area of East Milham Avenue and Meredith Street after a report of shots fired in an apartment. Police responded to the area about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officers were told that a man had...
