Muskegon, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school

MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing Kent County woman found

KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing Plainfield Township has been found in Wyoming, a family member said. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, a mother of five, was last seen Aug. 21 leaving her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. She told her children she was going to work but never returned.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

