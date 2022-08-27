Trombone Shorty is a true child of New Orleans, deeply immersed in its unique musical culture. The 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Troy Andrews, was, like many young players who’ve broken out of the city, raised in a musical family in a neighborhood steeped in its unique musical traditions. He began playing the trombone, which gave him his nickname at the age of 4, although he now plays a host of other instruments as well. Soon after that Bo Diddley invited him to blow a few bars onstage with him at the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

