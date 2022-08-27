Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Annual Chalk Festival Is Back at Cleveland Museum of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival is one of a number of events created by CMA’s former community arts director and local creative sparkplug Robin VanLear. While she hosted her own chalk festival last month in Coventry Village, CMA has continued the tradition VanLear started in 1990, inspired by an Italian Renaissance tradition where street artists made chalk copies of religious paintings on the plazas outside cathedrals.
LakewoodAlive Hosts Free Pop-up Concert in Madison Park
Each summer, LakewoodAlive hosts its Front Porch concerts in front of the Lakewood Public Library. That season ended more than a month ago, but they’re extending it a little longer with a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up, taking place in Madison Park. There you can set up your chair or...
Berea Arts Fest Offers a Day of Art Shopping, Music, Food & Kids’ Fun
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-5PM The Berea Arts Fest returns this year for the 32nd year to showcase around 100 outstanding artists and craftspeople on Front Street in downtown Berea, a chance to shop early for holiday presents and chat with the people who made them. The Festival committee is especially proud to encourage and support creative people in the community and students of all ages. And art raffle offers the opportunity to win art donated by these artists. A special exhibits are will feature work by students of all ages from throughout northeast Ohio.
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest
Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
Piano/Violin/Cello Trio Opens Chamber Music Season with Schubert
The Cleveland Chamber Music Society kicks off its season this week with a big dose of Franz Schubert: his piano/violin/cello trios #1 in B-flat major and #2 in E-flat major written in 1827 and 1828. The musicians taking the stage at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Kulas Hall will be...
Black Keys Come Home to Blossom as Headliners
It’s been 20 years since a ramshackle Akron duo called the Black Keys released a blues-based lo-fi album called The Big Come Up, and played their first show at the Beachland Tavern. The band was immediately beloved of rock critics but struggled to find a wider audience throughout most of its first decade.
Rescue Village Fundraiser Woofstock Offers Fun for Dogs and Humans
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-4PM The Geauga County’s Humane Society’s Rescue Village is a beautiful sprawling facility in South Russell with wooded trails for dog walking and open sunrooms for cats. It also rescues farm animals such as horse, goats and pigs in its barns. To support this wonderful...
Enjoy the Weather and Change The World
Summer fun is still happening in NEO! Why not give yourself one more reason to get out and enjoy the weather while changing the world. Good candidates like Nan Whaley (above), who is pushing to become Ohio’s next Governor, can use your help. This week, CoolCleveland points you to...
Trombone Shorty Brings the Sound of New Orleans to Akron
Trombone Shorty is a true child of New Orleans, deeply immersed in its unique musical culture. The 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Troy Andrews, was, like many young players who’ve broken out of the city, raised in a musical family in a neighborhood steeped in its unique musical traditions. He began playing the trombone, which gave him his nickname at the age of 4, although he now plays a host of other instruments as well. Soon after that Bo Diddley invited him to blow a few bars onstage with him at the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
The Annual Skunkfest Is Heaven for Animal Lovers
Sat 9/10 @ 10AM-4PM There’s no event around quite like Skunkfest, founded two decades ago by North Ridgeville resident Deb Cipriani and now in its 21st year. Cipriani started a pet skunk rescue when she found that people acquired domestic skunks (which are not taken from the wild but bred to be domestic) to have a different sort of pet, without realizing how high-maintenance they are — and giving them up. What started as an informal backyard party for skunk owners evolved became a public event taking place at North Ridgeville’s South Central Park.
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”
Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
Transitions
Some transitions take time. As CoolCleveland celebrates 20 years, we’ve witnessed a sea change in our region’s attitude towards itself. Not too long ago, the concept of buying local was offered as a balance to big box stores and the internet. Now even Hale Farm hosts Made in Ohio for local makers.
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
