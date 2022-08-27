Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
Yardbarker
La Russa Expresses Anger After White Sox Get Swept
The struggling Chicago White Sox wasted another great start from ace Dylan Cease. Cease allowed just two runs in a career-high eight innings. A tie-breaking double in the ninth was the dagger and Arizona completed a three-game sweep. The weekend was so bad for the Sox that “sell the team” banners were fully visible at Guaranteed Rate Field.
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Brandon Crawford Ejected By Umpire While Playing Shortstop
Brandon Crawford was ejected by Ryan Blakney while he was playing shortstop.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Horace Grant's three championship rings sell at auction
Horace Grant's rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat sold collectively for $297,000 at Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
FOX Sports
White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa's absence was announced about...
Yardbarker
Brewers partnering with Australian-based Brisbane Bandits, giving minor leaguers chance to compete in Winter League
In 2020, the Brewers began a partnership with the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. During the Bandits season, which runs from November to January, the Brewers sent several of their minor leaguers to get some reps in. This would help the Brewers prospects get more live action while their counterparts played in the Arizona Fall League. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the Brewers were not able to send players last year.
Yardbarker
Danny Jansen rallies Jays for 11-inning win over Cubs
Danny Jansen, who hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, added an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday. Mark Leiter Jr. (2-6) intentionally walked Matt Chapman to start the bottom of the 11th. Santiago...
6 Illinois basketball players with most NBA experience
Ayo Dosunmu is bringing Illinois basketball back into the NBA consciousness. The second-year guard, who enjoyed three seasons in Champaign so decorated that the program recently hung his No. 11 jersey in the rafters, transcended his second-round draft status as a rookie by starting 41 games for the Chicago Bulls and earning second-team All-Rookie honors. In working his way up from an end-of-bench role, Dosunmu distinguished himself with mature defensive play and an in-control offensive game.
NBC Sports
Bears waive three players
Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander. All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022. Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.
Report: Bears stadium announcement could be 'before end of calendar year'
The Bears might be packing their bags quicker than fans imagined. Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs said the Bears could announce the new stadium plans "before the end of the calendar year." The Bears made their plans for building a new stadium very clear last September when the organization purchased...
Hawks announce Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule
12 – 2 p.m.: Practice. Full rosters and lineups will be released at a later date.
