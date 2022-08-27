Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy to Present ‘Don Giovanni’ With Rhodes International Festival

Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Péter Eötvös’ ‘Senza Sangue’
With a modest cast of only two, and composed as a modern compliment to Bela Bartok’s expressionist opera “Bluebeard’s Castle”, composed in 1918 and reading as a complex, minor-second analogy of Bartok’s inner turmoil at the time, Hungarian composer Péter Eötvös’ 12th one-act opera “Senza sangue” is a pearl of the new operatic epoch, a testament to the power of expanded stories, and the unification of reality, hardship, hope, and music.
operawire.com
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces Day-Long Program to Kickstart 2022-23 Season
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden will kick off its 2022-23 season with a unique showcase open to all Berliners. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., the company will open its doors, allowing audiences a unique experience to enter the opera house and engage with a diverse program.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Kate Royal
British Soprano Makes her Teatro Mayor Debut in ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. This week the Teatro Mayor is set to open a new production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” by Pedro Salazar, one of Colombia’s most respected directors. The production will bring an international cast including Kate Royal, an acclaimed interpreter of Mozart’s music.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Patrizia Ciofi, Olga Peretyatko & Sandrine Piau Lead Opera Grand Avignon’s 2022-23 Season
The Opera Grand Avignon has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the vocal performances for season. Bertrand Cuiller conducts Handel’s “Rinaldo” in a production by Claire Dancoisne. Paul Figuier, Blandine de Sansal, Maïlys de Villoutreys, Aurore Bucher, Timothée Varon, Rita Tchenko and Marion Zaboitzeff.
operawire.com
Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Announces Nominations for 42nd Annual Dora Awards
On August 29, 2022, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced the nominations for the 42 Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto. Leading the opera category with nine nominations is “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light” by Tapestry Opera in partnership...
operawire.com
Teatro Nuovo Announces New Date for Postponed ‘Maometto Secondo’
Teatro Nuovo has announced that it will present “Maometto Secondo” on Nov. 2 at the Rose Theater in New York City. The opera was set for performances earlier this summer in July at the Rose Theater at the Kasser Theater in Montclair, NY, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
operawire.com
Irene Theorin Gives Middle Finger to Booing Audience at Bayreuth Festival
The final performance of “Götterdämmerung” at the Bayreuth Festival saw Irene Theorin stick up her middle finger to the audience after boos erupted during her final curtain call. According to reports, “first there were some boos for her and then pointing to people in the audience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition Announces 2022 Winners
The Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition has announced its 2022 winners. Taking home first prize and 10,000 euros was Grish Martirosyan with Aebh Kelly taking home the second prize and 5,000 euros. Aaron Godfrey-Mayes was the recipient of 4,000 euros and the third prize while Laura Lolita Peresivana was given fourth place and 3,000 euros. Rounding out the top six were Zuzanna Nalewajek (fifth place and 2,000 euros) and Changdai Park (sixth prize and 1,000 euros).
operawire.com
Opera Columbus to Present Rhode Island Inspired ‘La Cenerentola’
Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” is set to be performed in a modern-day Newport, RI in a new production by Opera Columbus. The classic work will be set in the mid-century modern town of Newport, Rhode Island and will showcase Sofia Selowsky and Ben Lee in the lead roles. Gideon Dabi will perform the role of Dandini, while Michelle Trainor will take on Clorinda, and Cody Muller will star as Don Magnifico. Rounding out the cast will be Artega Wright and Ivy Zhou. Kelly Kuo conducts the production by Richard Gammon.
operawire.com
Members of Orchestra at Arena di Verona Protest ‘Humiliating’ Performance Featuring Plácido Domingo
Following performances at the Arena di Verona headlined by Plácido Domingo, the members of orchestra refused to stand during the final ovations in protest of the quality of the showcases. Per several reports, the performances, which celebrated the music of Verdi across several scenes from his operas, received a...
operawire.com
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
American Chamber Opera Company to Present ‘Images of Her’
The American Chamber Opera Company is set to present the world premiere of an opera double bill this September. The company will showcase “Images of Her” which includes Douglas Anderson’s “Through / In” and Larry Lipkis’ “Simonetta” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Speyer Hall at University Settlement House in New York City. Both works will be conducted by Douglas Anderson with stage direction by Andrew Joffe.
operawire.com
Spotlight Artists Management to Feature Contemporary Composers in ‘Ukrainian Anthology’ Concert
On September 9, 2022, Spotlight Artists Management will present “Ukrainian Anthology,. a concert of works of contemporary classical works. Held at St. John’s in The Village, the program will be comprised of work by contemporary Ukrainian composers, such as Mykola Lysenko, Mikhailo Zherbin, Andy Didorenko, Valentin Silvestrov, Artem Lyakhovich, Vyacheslav Samofalov, Olena Protopopova, Vladimir Ptushkin, Lilia Bgeeva, and Alexander Rodin.
operawire.com
Opera Meets Film: The Question Use of Opera in Dario Argento’s ‘Opera’
Shot by Italian director Dario Argento in 1987, and praised for its creative gore and dramatic use of tension, the giallo (Italian mystery thriller) film “Opera” recounts the bloody escapades of a masked killer as he stalks an operatic soprano during a production of Verdi’s Macbeth at an opera house.
operawire.com
Q & A: Conductor P on Remaining Anonymous, ‘2H32,’ & What Opera Means in Today’s World
Can an artistically-inclined YouTube channel be considered an ‘opera?’ More fundamentally, is operatic theater limited to what happens on the stage, or can it reside within the digital spaces of the internet? In the days where technology has liberated art, and where virtual art as well as artificially-generated art have become hot topics of discussion, it is quickly becoming apparent that we must begin to accept the reality that even opera is no longer bound by the traditional three-dimensions by which it first came into existence.
operawire.com
Teatro de La Zarzuela Announces Cast Change for ‘La Celestina’
The Teatro de la Zarzuela has announced a cast change for the world premiere of “La Celestina” by Felipe Pedrell. The Spanish company said that Maite Beaumont will sing the title role of Celestina replacing Ketevan Kemoklidze, who has been forced to withdraw due to personal reasons. Beaumont...
operawire.com
City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’
City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
operawire.com
Rihab Chaieb, Brett Polegato, Vittoria Yeo, David Pomeroy Headline Calgary Opera’s 2022-23 Season
Calgary Opera has announced its 2022-23 season. The 50th anniversary showcase will kick off with a special gala event hosted by Ben Heppner. It will feature such artists as Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham conduct.
operawire.com
Katia Ricciarelli Weighs in on Plácido Domingo’s Arena di Verona Performances
Soprano Katia Ricciarelli is weighing in o Plácido Domingo’s controversial performances at the Arena di Verona. The soprano, who performed with Domingo for many years told Corriere della Sera, “It’s a physiological question. The vocal cords are muscles that, with age, no longer work as they once did. This is the reason why I no longer do opera: I don’t want to risk it. Marilyn Horne, an American alto and mezzo-soprano, told me several years ago that when she encountered even just one note in an opera that bothered her, she stopped interpreting it. I agree with her. Domingo has always been a great tenor: why become a baritone over the years? It’s something I don’t understand.”
Comments / 0