Performing Arts

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy to Present ‘Don Giovanni’ With Rhodes International Festival

By Nicolas Quiroga
operawire.com
 5 days ago
operawire.com

Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season

The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
operawire.com

Opera Profile: Péter Eötvös’ ‘Senza Sangue’

With a modest cast of only two, and composed as a modern compliment to Bela Bartok’s expressionist opera “Bluebeard’s Castle”, composed in 1918 and reading as a complex, minor-second analogy of Bartok’s inner turmoil at the time, Hungarian composer Péter Eötvös’ 12th one-act opera “Senza sangue” is a pearl of the new operatic epoch, a testament to the power of expanded stories, and the unification of reality, hardship, hope, and music.
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Kate Royal

British Soprano Makes her Teatro Mayor Debut in ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. This week the Teatro Mayor is set to open a new production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” by Pedro Salazar, one of Colombia’s most respected directors. The production will bring an international cast including Kate Royal, an acclaimed interpreter of Mozart’s music.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
operawire.com

Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition Announces 2022 Winners

The Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition has announced its 2022 winners. Taking home first prize and 10,000 euros was Grish Martirosyan with Aebh Kelly taking home the second prize and 5,000 euros. Aaron Godfrey-Mayes was the recipient of 4,000 euros and the third prize while Laura Lolita Peresivana was given fourth place and 3,000 euros. Rounding out the top six were Zuzanna Nalewajek (fifth place and 2,000 euros) and Changdai Park (sixth prize and 1,000 euros).
operawire.com

Opera Columbus to Present Rhode Island Inspired ‘La Cenerentola’

Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” is set to be performed in a modern-day Newport, RI in a new production by Opera Columbus. The classic work will be set in the mid-century modern town of Newport, Rhode Island and will showcase Sofia Selowsky and Ben Lee in the lead roles. Gideon Dabi will perform the role of Dandini, while Michelle Trainor will take on Clorinda, and Cody Muller will star as Don Magnifico. Rounding out the cast will be Artega Wright and Ivy Zhou. Kelly Kuo conducts the production by Richard Gammon.
operawire.com

Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’

(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Greece
operawire.com

American Chamber Opera Company to Present ‘Images of Her’

The American Chamber Opera Company is set to present the world premiere of an opera double bill this September. The company will showcase “Images of Her” which includes Douglas Anderson’s “Through / In” and Larry Lipkis’ “Simonetta” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Speyer Hall at University Settlement House in New York City. Both works will be conducted by Douglas Anderson with stage direction by Andrew Joffe.
operawire.com

Spotlight Artists Management to Feature Contemporary Composers in ‘Ukrainian Anthology’ Concert

On September 9, 2022, Spotlight Artists Management will present “Ukrainian Anthology,. a concert of works of contemporary classical works. Held at St. John’s in The Village, the program will be comprised of work by contemporary Ukrainian composers, such as Mykola Lysenko, Mikhailo Zherbin, Andy Didorenko, Valentin Silvestrov, Artem Lyakhovich, Vyacheslav Samofalov, Olena Protopopova, Vladimir Ptushkin, Lilia Bgeeva, and Alexander Rodin.
operawire.com

Opera Meets Film: The Question Use of Opera in Dario Argento’s ‘Opera’

Shot by Italian director Dario Argento in 1987, and praised for its creative gore and dramatic use of tension, the giallo (Italian mystery thriller) film “Opera” recounts the bloody escapades of a masked killer as he stalks an operatic soprano during a production of Verdi’s Macbeth at an opera house.
operawire.com

Q & A: Conductor P on Remaining Anonymous, ‘2H32,’ & What Opera Means in Today’s World

Can an artistically-inclined YouTube channel be considered an ‘opera?’ More fundamentally, is operatic theater limited to what happens on the stage, or can it reside within the digital spaces of the internet? In the days where technology has liberated art, and where virtual art as well as artificially-generated art have become hot topics of discussion, it is quickly becoming apparent that we must begin to accept the reality that even opera is no longer bound by the traditional three-dimensions by which it first came into existence.
operawire.com

Teatro de La Zarzuela Announces Cast Change for ‘La Celestina’

The Teatro de la Zarzuela has announced a cast change for the world premiere of “La Celestina” by Felipe Pedrell. The Spanish company said that Maite Beaumont will sing the title role of Celestina replacing Ketevan Kemoklidze, who has been forced to withdraw due to personal reasons. Beaumont...
operawire.com

City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’

City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
operawire.com

Katia Ricciarelli Weighs in on Plácido Domingo’s Arena di Verona Performances

Soprano Katia Ricciarelli is weighing in o Plácido Domingo’s controversial performances at the Arena di Verona. The soprano, who performed with Domingo for many years told Corriere della Sera, “It’s a physiological question. The vocal cords are muscles that, with age, no longer work as they once did. This is the reason why I no longer do opera: I don’t want to risk it. Marilyn Horne, an American alto and mezzo-soprano, told me several years ago that when she encountered even just one note in an opera that bothered her, she stopped interpreting it. I agree with her. Domingo has always been a great tenor: why become a baritone over the years? It’s something I don’t understand.”
