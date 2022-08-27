Read full article on original website
toledolegalnews.com
Sheriff Sale results for August 31, 2022
CI202201500 FIFTH THIRD BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s) vs HALTERMAN/ALAN/J, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 11-27937. Located at 248 WAGGONER BOULEVARD TOLEDO,OH 43612. Appraised at $50,000.00. Ann M Johnson, atty. Published on 6/22, 6/29 & 7/9/22 3WED. Sold to EVERELANA BRYANT 3315 MAYO STREET APT 208 TOLEDO,OH 43611 for $53,800.00.
toledolegalnews.com
DE1-08/29/22
CI202203551 Stephanie L. Smith vs Northwest Ohio Developmental Center, et al. Action of judgt that plff has the right to participate in benefits of Workers' Comp Law, with jury demand. (0051971) Christopher S. Clark. Assigned to Judge Goulding. CI202203552 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW vs...
toledolegalnews.com
New projects expected to create more than $318.4 million in investments
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
toledolegalnews.com
Lucas County Foreclosure Auctions
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# G-4801-CI-0201902945-000. PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION vs JESSICA L. COLE AKA JESSICA L. ATTERBERRY, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address: 3802 Doty Drive, Toledo, Lucas, Ohio, 43613. Legal Description: Full Legal Listed on Public Website; Parcel Number:...
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
toledolegalnews.com
Annual memorial service honors Ohio’s fallen workers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) last month to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. In a tribute that was shown on The Ohio Channel, BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus.
toledolegalnews.com
SHERIFF’S SALE: CI202202284
In the Court of Common Pleas of Lucas County, Ohio. Case No. CI202202284. By virtue of an order of sale issued from said court in the above entitled cause, I will offer for sale at public online auction in accordance with ORC Section 2329.153 online @ https://lucas.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov/ to the highest bidder on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. of said day the following described lands and tenements. If the property is not sold at the above noted sale date, it will be offered for sale again online on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (without regard to the minimum bid requirement in section 2329.20, but subject to section 2329.21, the purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover), to wit:
13abc.com
The Department of Public Utilities re-opens its customer service office for walk-ins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities announced the return of the in-person customer service office on Wednesday. The office is located on the first floor of 410 Madison Ave. and will re-open on September 1. Residents will be able to receive assistance with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lume Cannabis Co. Monroe store votes to unionize
MONROE, Mich. – On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 announced that a Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized. According to a press release, Lume Cannabis Co.’s Monroe location will be the first shop out of the 40 in the state that’ll be the newest Local 879 members.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
toledolegalnews.com
Ohio's 529 plan celebrates its 5-Cap rating from saving for college
If you want to start to save for your children’s future higher education but need to learn more about tax-advantaged 529 plans, Saving For College is an unbiased industry-trusted informational website, which provides detailed analysis and articles on 529 plans, financial aid, and scholarships, as well as tools to estimate college expenses.
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration
The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
toledolegalnews.com
LEGAL NOTICE: CI0202201690
In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202201690-000 CHARTWELL CONDOMINIUM OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC., Plaintiff. UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF GLENN D. RABB AKA GLENN DORA RABB, et al., Defendants. The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Glenn D. Rabb aka Glenn Dora Rabb, Juan L. Rabb, Unknown...
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
