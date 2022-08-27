ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledolegalnews.com

Sheriff Sale results for August 31, 2022

CI202201500 FIFTH THIRD BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s) vs HALTERMAN/ALAN/J, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 11-27937. Located at 248 WAGGONER BOULEVARD TOLEDO,OH 43612. Appraised at $50,000.00. Ann M Johnson, atty. Published on 6/22, 6/29 & 7/9/22 3WED. Sold to EVERELANA BRYANT 3315 MAYO STREET APT 208 TOLEDO,OH 43611 for $53,800.00.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

DE1-08/29/22

CI202203551 Stephanie L. Smith vs Northwest Ohio Developmental Center, et al. Action of judgt that plff has the right to participate in benefits of Workers' Comp Law, with jury demand. (0051971) Christopher S. Clark. Assigned to Judge Goulding. CI202203552 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW vs...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

New projects expected to create more than $318.4 million in investments

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
OHIO STATE
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Lucas County Foreclosure Auctions

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# G-4801-CI-0201902945-000. PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION vs JESSICA L. COLE AKA JESSICA L. ATTERBERRY, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address: 3802 Doty Drive, Toledo, Lucas, Ohio, 43613. Legal Description: Full Legal Listed on Public Website; Parcel Number:...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Annual memorial service honors Ohio’s fallen workers

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) last month to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. In a tribute that was shown on The Ohio Channel, BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus.
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

SHERIFF’S SALE: CI202202284

In the Court of Common Pleas of Lucas County, Ohio. Case No. CI202202284. By virtue of an order of sale issued from said court in the above entitled cause, I will offer for sale at public online auction in accordance with ORC Section 2329.153 online @ https://lucas.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov/ to the highest bidder on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. of said day the following described lands and tenements. If the property is not sold at the above noted sale date, it will be offered for sale again online on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (without regard to the minimum bid requirement in section 2329.20, but subject to section 2329.21, the purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover), to wit:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lume Cannabis Co. Monroe store votes to unionize

MONROE, Mich. – On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 announced that a Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized. According to a press release, Lume Cannabis Co.’s Monroe location will be the first shop out of the 40 in the state that’ll be the newest Local 879 members.
MONROE, MI
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Ohio's 529 plan celebrates its 5-Cap rating from saving for college

If you want to start to save for your children’s future higher education but need to learn more about tax-advantaged 529 plans, Saving For College is an unbiased industry-trusted informational website, which provides detailed analysis and articles on 529 plans, financial aid, and scholarships, as well as tools to estimate college expenses.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration

The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
toledolegalnews.com

LEGAL NOTICE: CI0202201690

In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202201690-000 CHARTWELL CONDOMINIUM OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC., Plaintiff. UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF GLENN D. RABB AKA GLENN DORA RABB, et al., Defendants. The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Glenn D. Rabb aka Glenn Dora Rabb, Juan L. Rabb, Unknown...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
SWANTON, OH

