ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death

The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Strong Storms Knocked Down Trees and Shut Down State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Strong storms knocked down trees and caused power outages across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the metro area. National Weather Service...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Soldier, 17, Collapses During Training, Dies Days Later

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Union, ME
Local
Maine Business
US News and World Report

Man Killed in Colorado Mountains After 'Speed Flying' Crash

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy