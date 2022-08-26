Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
'A Total Crisis': Life in Mississippi's Capital Disrupted by Water Loss
(Reuters) - Marsha Lewis, a bartender in Mississippi's state capital city, said she went to fill up her bathtub on Monday when she heard a local water treatment plant had shut down but was "horrified" to see what looked to her like raw sewage flowing from the faucet. By Tuesday...
US News and World Report
State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
US News and World Report
Strong Storms Knocked Down Trees and Shut Down State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Strong storms knocked down trees and caused power outages across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the metro area. National Weather Service...
US News and World Report
Soldier, 17, Collapses During Training, Dies Days Later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
US News and World Report
Man Killed in Colorado Mountains After 'Speed Flying' Crash
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
