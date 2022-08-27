Read full article on original website
Miami Valley Meals buys building thanks to large donation
Up until recently, Miami Valley Meals leased their space in the 400 block of Edwin C Moses. After an anonymous donor gifted them a large sum of money, they now own it.
Rescued: 15 beagles have arrived in Dayton!
Some of the beagles may be ready for adoption this Saturday, September 3rd. Dayton Humane Society rescues beagles from mass-breeding facility. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has rescued 15 adult beagles from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The beagles were part of a group of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE
ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Taste the Flavors of Fall with Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Fall, pumpkin and apple pie have all arrived in the Living Dayton Kitchen! That’s thanks to Donald Butler, owner of Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream. He joined the Living Dayton team and made a delicious Peaches and Cream Quackwich along with an Apple Pie Milkshake.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Long-time Good Morning America host to speak in Kettering
Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. For nearly 40 years, Lunden greeted viewers each day on Good Morning America, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
Wedding Trends for the Fall Season
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) -Kathy Piech Lukas of Your Dream Day joins us via Zoom to talk Fall wedding trends. Did you know Fall has become more popular than summer for weddings?. There are lots of great colors to incorporate into your wedding this time of year.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
'We're really tired' Local food banks continue to struggle with higher food costs and cancelled orders
Ohio’s network of Feeding America food banks receive truckloads of food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Through the program, the USDA purchases a variety of foods and distributes it to different organizations across the country. But right now, manufacturers can’t meet the demand and hundreds of orders have been canceled.
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
Inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest Was A Hit
Taco about a good time! Another fabulous foodie event took place at Austin Landing last weekend. Another fabulous foodie event took place at Austin Landing last Saturday, August 27th. Thousands of hungry and thirsty people were on hand when the inaugural Taco & Nacho Festival opened at 3p. Mild temperatures,...
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
