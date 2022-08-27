ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City

CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
Email scam reported targeting Canadian County residents, officials say

CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scam targeting residents. Officials say residents have reported scam emails from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office coaxing victims into purchasing various gift cards and providing the card numbers to the scammers. These emails are spoofed and are not...
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws

It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
