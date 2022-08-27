Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
Multi-hour standoff ends with suspect in custody in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a a multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday that left one man in custody. Officials say a warrant team arrived on scene in the 1700 block of Westwood Blvd and SW 16th St to execute a trafficking warrant when a chase began.
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
Oklahoma City police looking for witnesses to Bricktown fight that left one shot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who witnessed a fight in Bricktown late last month. Police said the fight happened near Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 31. Police said the fight led to one victim being shot. The victim...
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Woman who worked at Raising Cane's in OKC accused of threatening to shoot co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former local Raising Cane's employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another employee. Oklahoma City police arrested 21-year-old Vivian Tse last week. It began last October when Tse allegedly threatened a co-worker. Police said she got into an argument with an employee and...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City
CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
Email scam reported targeting Canadian County residents, officials say
CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scam targeting residents. Officials say residents have reported scam emails from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office coaxing victims into purchasing various gift cards and providing the card numbers to the scammers. These emails are spoofed and are not...
Family of fallen Oklahoma County sergeant thanks community for outpouring of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of a fallen member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is sharing a message of gratitude after the law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Friday. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed last Monday while serving lockout papers in Oklahoma City. He had...
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws
It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Pair arrested after Southwestern Christian University goes on lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH STAFF) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested by Bethany police after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown on Monday. Police said Zachariah Larry locked himself into a dorm room at the university on Monday. According to police, Larry was wanted on a warrant...
Southwestern Christian University placed on lockdown following armed gunman on campus
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwestern Christian University (SWCU) in Bethany was put into lockdown on Monday. Bethany police say a masked, armed gunman locked himself into a dorm room at SWCU near NW 39th Expressway. According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest in...
Malcolm visits Wild Hero Coffee Co
Malcolm Tubbs visits Wild Hero Coffee Co in Mustang. For more information call (405) 376-4700 or click here.
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
