Senior Alert: 71-year-old Virginia man last seen near golf course found safe
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- A missing 71-year-old Orange County man who was last seen near a golf course Friday afternoon and trigger a Senior Alert has been found safe.
Kobus Everhardus Forie was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wildflower Way near the Somerset Golf Course in Locust Grove, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.
Troopers said just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday that Forie had been safety located.
Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
