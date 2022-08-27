Read full article on original website
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River
OMAHA — The body of a Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Council Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the...
18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Fremont man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town. Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.
Concession stand in Nebraska state rec area destroyed by fire
A fire early Sunday destroyed the concession stand at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area in western Douglas County. Firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Yutan and Omaha responded to the scene at 27717 F St. The fire was called in about 5:15 a.m. and took about 45 minutes to get under control, according to Travis Harlow, chief of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
Louisville's floating playground closed for season
Louisville State Recreation Area officials had hoped to have the park's damaged floating playground back in business more than a week ago. But now it’s closed for the season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Monday. On Aug. 11, vandals punctured eight of the park’s 70 inflatables, partially...
Nebraska State Fair's roots go to Nebraska City in 1859
Before there was a state there was a fair. It was called the Territorial and Mechanical Fair and was located in Nebraska City on the banks of the Missouri River in 1859. The year after Nebraska joined the union in 1867, the first actual “state” fair was held, again in Nebraska City.
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
Omaha police investigate homicide
OMAHA — Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. Alon Reed was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside the house at 5209 Curtis Ave., police said. The killer fled from the scene. Police said they were following up on leads.
Over 100 pounds of meth and fentanyl found in traffic stop on Interstate 80
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday. The traffic stop occurred at about 1 p.m. near Utica at mile marker 365, after a trooper observed a Nissan...
Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson. Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for a killing that another man has confessed to.
Candidates turn in petitions to run for Millard-area seat in Nebraska Legislature
Two candidates have submitted petition signatures to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by state Sen. Rich Pahls until his death in late April. They include Kathleen Kauth, a businesswoman who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls' replacement, and Tim Royers, a teacher who ran for the seat in 2020.
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
OMAHA — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest...
Lincoln judge says Phelps County's insurer doesn't have to pay $1M judgment in case where jailer raped woman
Phelps County's insurer doesn't have to pay a $1,060,000 judgment in favor of a woman and against the former correctional officer who sexually abused her at the county jail, a Lincoln judge has ruled. The woman, who lives in Furnas County, sued Louis Campana Jr., as well as Phelps County,...
Teacher's alleged use of racial slur leads to sit-in, disruption at Bellevue West
Extra police officers were called to Bellevue West High School Monday after a student sit-in, prompted by a teacher’s alleged use of a racial slur, turned disruptive, a school district spokesperson said. A parent had raised concerns last week about the alleged use of the slur by the teacher,...
Nontraditional students get another option to complete college degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme
OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
