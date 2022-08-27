Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Kate Royal
British Soprano Makes her Teatro Mayor Debut in ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. This week the Teatro Mayor is set to open a new production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” by Pedro Salazar, one of Colombia’s most respected directors. The production will bring an international cast including Kate Royal, an acclaimed interpreter of Mozart’s music.
operawire.com
Teatro Nuovo Announces New Date for Postponed ‘Maometto Secondo’
Teatro Nuovo has announced that it will present “Maometto Secondo” on Nov. 2 at the Rose Theater in New York City. The opera was set for performances earlier this summer in July at the Rose Theater at the Kasser Theater in Montclair, NY, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Péter Eötvös’ ‘Senza Sangue’
With a modest cast of only two, and composed as a modern compliment to Bela Bartok’s expressionist opera “Bluebeard’s Castle”, composed in 1918 and reading as a complex, minor-second analogy of Bartok’s inner turmoil at the time, Hungarian composer Péter Eötvös’ 12th one-act opera “Senza sangue” is a pearl of the new operatic epoch, a testament to the power of expanded stories, and the unification of reality, hardship, hope, and music.
operawire.com
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Opera Meets Film: The Question Use of Opera in Dario Argento’s ‘Opera’
Shot by Italian director Dario Argento in 1987, and praised for its creative gore and dramatic use of tension, the giallo (Italian mystery thriller) film “Opera” recounts the bloody escapades of a masked killer as he stalks an operatic soprano during a production of Verdi’s Macbeth at an opera house.
operawire.com
Irene Theorin Gives Middle Finger to Booing Audience at Bayreuth Festival
The final performance of “Götterdämmerung” at the Bayreuth Festival saw Irene Theorin stick up her middle finger to the audience after boos erupted during her final curtain call. According to reports, “first there were some boos for her and then pointing to people in the audience...
operawire.com
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
operawire.com
Will Liverman Leads Bernstein’s Mass at Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary with two projects, the opening of “Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy” – a new permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy’s presidency and commitment to the arts and a reprise of Bernstein’s “MASS,” which premiered at the center’s opening exactly 51 years before the upcoming performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Announces Nominations for 42nd Annual Dora Awards
On August 29, 2022, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced the nominations for the 42 Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto. Leading the opera category with nine nominations is “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light” by Tapestry Opera in partnership...
operawire.com
Patrizia Ciofi, Olga Peretyatko & Sandrine Piau Lead Opera Grand Avignon’s 2022-23 Season
The Opera Grand Avignon has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the vocal performances for season. Bertrand Cuiller conducts Handel’s “Rinaldo” in a production by Claire Dancoisne. Paul Figuier, Blandine de Sansal, Maïlys de Villoutreys, Aurore Bucher, Timothée Varon, Rita Tchenko and Marion Zaboitzeff.
operawire.com
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces Day-Long Program to Kickstart 2022-23 Season
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden will kick off its 2022-23 season with a unique showcase open to all Berliners. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., the company will open its doors, allowing audiences a unique experience to enter the opera house and engage with a diverse program.
operawire.com
Opera Columbus to Present Rhode Island Inspired ‘La Cenerentola’
Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” is set to be performed in a modern-day Newport, RI in a new production by Opera Columbus. The classic work will be set in the mid-century modern town of Newport, Rhode Island and will showcase Sofia Selowsky and Ben Lee in the lead roles. Gideon Dabi will perform the role of Dandini, while Michelle Trainor will take on Clorinda, and Cody Muller will star as Don Magnifico. Rounding out the cast will be Artega Wright and Ivy Zhou. Kelly Kuo conducts the production by Richard Gammon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Don Pasquale’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for “Don Pasquale.”. The company noted that Santiago Ballerini will sing the role of Ernesto replacing Iván Ayón Rivas, who has been forced to cancel his participation due to a medical intervention. Ballerini has performed at the...
operawire.com
Northern Ireland Opera’s Glenarm Festival of the Voice Names 2022 Winner
Tenor Owen Lucas has been named the winner of the Northern Ireland Opera’s 12th Glenarm Festival of the Voice. The tenor took home the Deborah Voigt Opera Prize and the Audience prize, which is sponsored by The Londonberry Arms, Carnlough. Meanwhile, soprano Hannah O’Brien earned the Song Prize, which is sponsored by The Priests Charitable Trust.
operawire.com
Members of Orchestra at Arena di Verona Protest ‘Humiliating’ Performance Featuring Plácido Domingo
Following performances at the Arena di Verona headlined by Plácido Domingo, the members of orchestra refused to stand during the final ovations in protest of the quality of the showcases. Per several reports, the performances, which celebrated the music of Verdi across several scenes from his operas, received a...
operawire.com
City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’
City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
operawire.com
American Chamber Opera Company to Present ‘Images of Her’
The American Chamber Opera Company is set to present the world premiere of an opera double bill this September. The company will showcase “Images of Her” which includes Douglas Anderson’s “Through / In” and Larry Lipkis’ “Simonetta” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Speyer Hall at University Settlement House in New York City. Both works will be conducted by Douglas Anderson with stage direction by Andrew Joffe.
operawire.com
Forbes Names Adriana González One of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Central America
For the second straight year, Forbes Centroamerica has named soprano Adriana González as one of the 100 most powerful women in Central America. The magazine notes the Guatemalan soprano’s major accomplishments are the top prizes at such competitions as the Otto Edelmann Competition and Operalia Competition. It also notes that she recently made her Houston Opera debut this past spring and that her repertory includes works by Puccini and Bizet among others.
operawire.com
Jacques Imbrailo Signs with OWL Artist Management
South African baritone Jacques Imbrailo signed with OWL Artist Management for General Management. Imbrailo was the winner of the Audience Prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and has gone on to be associated with the role of Billy Budd, making his role debut at the Glyndebourne Festival, and going on to give performances of the role at The Royal Opera, Teatro Real, Dutch National Opera, Norwegian National Opera, the BBC Proms and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York.
operawire.com
Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition Announces 2022 Winners
The Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition has announced its 2022 winners. Taking home first prize and 10,000 euros was Grish Martirosyan with Aebh Kelly taking home the second prize and 5,000 euros. Aaron Godfrey-Mayes was the recipient of 4,000 euros and the third prize while Laura Lolita Peresivana was given fourth place and 3,000 euros. Rounding out the top six were Zuzanna Nalewajek (fifth place and 2,000 euros) and Changdai Park (sixth prize and 1,000 euros).
Comments / 0