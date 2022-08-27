Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” is set to be performed in a modern-day Newport, RI in a new production by Opera Columbus. The classic work will be set in the mid-century modern town of Newport, Rhode Island and will showcase Sofia Selowsky and Ben Lee in the lead roles. Gideon Dabi will perform the role of Dandini, while Michelle Trainor will take on Clorinda, and Cody Muller will star as Don Magnifico. Rounding out the cast will be Artega Wright and Ivy Zhou. Kelly Kuo conducts the production by Richard Gammon.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO