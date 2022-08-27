Read full article on original website
International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti Announces 2022 Winners
Tenor Laurence Kilsby was crowned the winner of the Innsbruck’s Festival of Early Music’s International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera Pietro Antonio Cesti. Taking home the audience award was soprano Chelsea Marilyn Zurflüh; the soprano also took home the special prize and a concert as part of the Resonanzen Wien. She will also participate in a performance with Il Gusto Barocco under Jörg Halubek.
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces Day-Long Program to Kickstart 2022-23 Season
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden will kick off its 2022-23 season with a unique showcase open to all Berliners. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., the company will open its doors, allowing audiences a unique experience to enter the opera house and engage with a diverse program.
Northern Ireland Opera’s Glenarm Festival of the Voice Names 2022 Winner
Tenor Owen Lucas has been named the winner of the Northern Ireland Opera’s 12th Glenarm Festival of the Voice. The tenor took home the Deborah Voigt Opera Prize and the Audience prize, which is sponsored by The Londonberry Arms, Carnlough. Meanwhile, soprano Hannah O’Brien earned the Song Prize, which is sponsored by The Priests Charitable Trust.
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
(Credit: Kristin Hoebermann) The Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for “Roberto Devereux.”. The company noted that Julie Boulianne will no longer portray the role of Sara and will be replaced by Elizabeth DeShong. DeShong has performed all over the world at the Metropolitan Opera, Glyndebourne, Lyric...
Irene Theorin Gives Middle Finger to Booing Audience at Bayreuth Festival
The final performance of “Götterdämmerung” at the Bayreuth Festival saw Irene Theorin stick up her middle finger to the audience after boos erupted during her final curtain call. According to reports, “first there were some boos for her and then pointing to people in the audience...
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
Members of Orchestra at Arena di Verona Protest ‘Humiliating’ Performance Featuring Plácido Domingo
Following performances at the Arena di Verona headlined by Plácido Domingo, the members of orchestra refused to stand during the final ovations in protest of the quality of the showcases. Per several reports, the performances, which celebrated the music of Verdi across several scenes from his operas, received a...
Teatro Nuovo Announces New Date for Postponed ‘Maometto Secondo’
Teatro Nuovo has announced that it will present “Maometto Secondo” on Nov. 2 at the Rose Theater in New York City. The opera was set for performances earlier this summer in July at the Rose Theater at the Kasser Theater in Montclair, NY, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Announces Nominations for 42nd Annual Dora Awards
On August 29, 2022, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced the nominations for the 42 Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto. Leading the opera category with nine nominations is “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light” by Tapestry Opera in partnership...
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Don Pasquale’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for “Don Pasquale.”. The company noted that Santiago Ballerini will sing the role of Ernesto replacing Iván Ayón Rivas, who has been forced to cancel his participation due to a medical intervention. Ballerini has performed at the...
Calgary Opera to Kick off 2022-23 Season with 50th Anniversary Concert
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Calgary Opera will host a special concert on Sept. 22. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham will conduct arias, duets, choral, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Soloists include Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Ben Heppner will emmcee.
City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’
City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
Jonas Kaufmann, Jessica Pratt, Ermonela Jaho & Ferruccio Furlanetto Lead Opera Australia’s 2023 Season
Opera Australia has announced its 2023 season which will mark the 13th and final season of Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini’s tenure. Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” will be conducted by Guillaume Tourniaire in Sir David McVicar’s production. The opera will star Ukranian baritone Andrei Kymach in the titular role, Israeli bass Yuri Kissin as Leporello, and Sophie Salvesani as Donna Anna. The production will also include Sydney Winter, Celeste Lazarenko, Juan de Dios Mateos, Bronwyn Douglass, Jane Ede, Cathy-Di Zhang, Andrew Williams, and David Parkin.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company noted that Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva will make her Met debut singing Katerina Ismailova in all performances replacing Eva-Maria Westbroek. Sozdateleva was set to make her Met debut during...
Artist of the Week: Kate Royal
British Soprano Makes her Teatro Mayor Debut in ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. This week the Teatro Mayor is set to open a new production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” by Pedro Salazar, one of Colombia’s most respected directors. The production will bring an international cast including Kate Royal, an acclaimed interpreter of Mozart’s music.
Q & A: Conductor P on Remaining Anonymous, ‘2H32,’ & What Opera Means in Today’s World
Can an artistically-inclined YouTube channel be considered an ‘opera?’ More fundamentally, is operatic theater limited to what happens on the stage, or can it reside within the digital spaces of the internet? In the days where technology has liberated art, and where virtual art as well as artificially-generated art have become hot topics of discussion, it is quickly becoming apparent that we must begin to accept the reality that even opera is no longer bound by the traditional three-dimensions by which it first came into existence.
Forbes Names Adriana González One of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Central America
For the second straight year, Forbes Centroamerica has named soprano Adriana González as one of the 100 most powerful women in Central America. The magazine notes the Guatemalan soprano’s major accomplishments are the top prizes at such competitions as the Otto Edelmann Competition and Operalia Competition. It also notes that she recently made her Houston Opera debut this past spring and that her repertory includes works by Puccini and Bizet among others.
Opera Meets Film: The Question Use of Opera in Dario Argento’s ‘Opera’
Shot by Italian director Dario Argento in 1987, and praised for its creative gore and dramatic use of tension, the giallo (Italian mystery thriller) film “Opera” recounts the bloody escapades of a masked killer as he stalks an operatic soprano during a production of Verdi’s Macbeth at an opera house.
Rihab Chaieb, Brett Polegato, Vittoria Yeo, David Pomeroy Headline Calgary Opera’s 2022-23 Season
Calgary Opera has announced its 2022-23 season. The 50th anniversary showcase will kick off with a special gala event hosted by Ben Heppner. It will feature such artists as Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham conduct.
Spotlight Artists Management to Feature Contemporary Composers in ‘Ukrainian Anthology’ Concert
On September 9, 2022, Spotlight Artists Management will present “Ukrainian Anthology,. a concert of works of contemporary classical works. Held at St. John’s in The Village, the program will be comprised of work by contemporary Ukrainian composers, such as Mykola Lysenko, Mikhailo Zherbin, Andy Didorenko, Valentin Silvestrov, Artem Lyakhovich, Vyacheslav Samofalov, Olena Protopopova, Vladimir Ptushkin, Lilia Bgeeva, and Alexander Rodin.
