Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4
LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
Clayton News Daily
Kinchen twins lead Lovejoy to 27-17 win over Jackson
HAMPTON - The Lovejoy Wildcats are 2-0 in football after defeating the Jackson Red Devils 27-17 at Twelve Oaks Stadium Friday Night. The Kinchen twins led the Wildcats in scoring. Trevon Kinchen was the workhorse of the offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Brother Javon Kinchen led the Lovejoy receivers with three catches for 55 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian's Callie Chapman breaks school record for career assists
LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists. Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
Spencer Rattler looking to shine for Gamecocks vs. Georgia State
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer doesn't see Georgia State through the same lens that he viewed last year's opening-night opponent from a lesser conference. He sees the Panthers as a legitimate threat in Saturday night's game in Columbus, S.C.
247Sports
Five Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
We're into Game Week, which means that it’s last call to log premium hot takes that will age like a fine wine come the end of the year. So in service of this goal, I’m channeling my inner Babe Ruth, pointing to dead center field and calling five shots of what’s in store for Georgia State football during the 2022 season:
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Herschel Walker Blasts 'Scaredy Cat' Raphael Warnock Over Georgia Debates
The Republican and Democratic candidates in Georgia have pledged to attend rival debates but have yet to confirm a face-to-face confrontation.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Argument leads to fatal shooting of a Loganville man
(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., August 30, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that an argument on Saturday in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County led to the shooting death of a Loganville man. According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 27, 2022 Gwinnett Police Bay Creek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report
Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months. According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1. The closure of the hospital, which has...
thecitymenus.com
Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus
Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
Comments / 0