Shiloh, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4

LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Clayton News Daily

Kinchen twins lead Lovejoy to 27-17 win over Jackson

HAMPTON - The Lovejoy Wildcats are 2-0 in football after defeating the Jackson Red Devils 27-17 at Twelve Oaks Stadium Friday Night. The Kinchen twins led the Wildcats in scoring. Trevon Kinchen was the workhorse of the offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Brother Javon Kinchen led the Lovejoy receivers with three catches for 55 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception.
LOVEJOY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Providence Christian's Callie Chapman breaks school record for career assists

LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists. Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.
LILBURN, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
SUWANEE, GA
247Sports

Five Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

We're into Game Week, which means that it’s last call to log premium hot takes that will age like a fine wine come the end of the year. So in service of this goal, I’m channeling my inner Babe Ruth, pointing to dead center field and calling five shots of what’s in store for Georgia State football during the 2022 season:
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Argument leads to fatal shooting of a Loganville man

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., August 30, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that an argument on Saturday in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County led to the shooting death of a Loganville man. According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 27, 2022 Gwinnett Police Bay Creek...
LOGANVILLE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months. According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1. The closure of the hospital, which has...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus

Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
NEWNAN, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

