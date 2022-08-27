ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
MONROE, MI
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
WALLED LAKE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting. They’re reaching out for help and saying there’s also no running water for 300 units. “We can’t flush the toilet. People...
INKSTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm

(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

When could power be restored to many metro Detroiters? Here's what DTE says

(WXYZ) — More than 200,000 people are still without power in metro Detroit after severe storms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Monday. As of 6:15 a.m., the DTE Energy Outage Map shows more than 207,000 customers without power, many having to wait days until it will be restored. According...
MONROE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is

(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Robot helping nurses with everyday tasks

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Michigan, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of easing the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman from Ohio

(WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio. Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Heating up heading into Labor Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and still comfortable with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Becoming a little more humid overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
NOVI, MI

