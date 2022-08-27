Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Labor Day festivals, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Labor Day traditions return to metro Detroit this weekend. From music to festivals — including Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats — there is something for everyone to do. If you like problem solving, there is a 5K scavenger hunt coming to Detroit. Here's...
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages other women to join
(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance. Patricia Henderson is a woman that is about her business. She works, sometimes...
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
1 tiny generator: Seniors living in Highland Park apartment building left without power
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Highland Park apartment building filled with senior citizens is without power and a working generator. Residents say the lights went out after a storm blew through around 6 p.m. Monday. Many of the tenants live with disabilities and have health problems. City leaders...
Survivor of Detroit random shooting thanks neighbors for saving his life, dog
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A survivor of Sunday’s mass shooting in Detroit is now home from the hospital along with his dog after both were shot on Sunday morning. “We were down to the corner, went around the corner, started going down and there was a guy walking toward me,” 76-year-old John Palik recounted.
Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting. They’re reaching out for help and saying there’s also no running water for 300 units. “We can’t flush the toilet. People...
Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm
(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday. Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be. "It was a big crack and loud enough that I...
When could power be restored to many metro Detroiters? Here's what DTE says
(WXYZ) — More than 200,000 people are still without power in metro Detroit after severe storms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Monday. As of 6:15 a.m., the DTE Energy Outage Map shows more than 207,000 customers without power, many having to wait days until it will be restored. According...
Amtrak suspends 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago due to lack of manpower, equipment
(WXYZ) — Amtrak said two trains that usually run between metro Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily suspended. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. The trains normally operate...
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
Robot helping nurses with everyday tasks
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Michigan, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of easing the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by...
Community leaders push for mental health help after numerous crimes across the country
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We have seen people with mental health issues commit violent crimes in our community. From the death of a Detroit Police Officer gunned down while on duty to this past Sunday with the death of three people allegedly shot by a 19-year-old. The suspect, Dontae Smith,...
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman from Ohio
(WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio. Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.
Detroit Weather: Heating up heading into Labor Day weekend
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and still comfortable with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Becoming a little more humid overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the...
Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
Police receive keys to Northville Public Schools to ensure fast response during emergencies
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police and school leaders in Northville came together to brainstorm ways to keep students safe. They came up with an idea they hope will help ensure that in an emergency, first responders can get there as soon as possible. Northville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. RJ...
